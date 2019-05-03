Nations League, Cricket World Cup, Royal Ascot and more - your summer on Sky Sports

0:40 Join us for a brilliant summer on Sky Sports Join us for a brilliant summer on Sky Sports

Gear up for an action-packed summer on Sky Sports, with live coverage of the Nations League, Royal Ascot, the ICC Cricket World Cup and much more.

England go for Nations League glory

England will be hoping to continue their success since last summer's World Cup when they go for Nations League glory in Portugal.

Gareth Southgate's side take on the Netherlands in the last four before a potential final against either hosts Portugal or Switzerland - and you can watch it all unfold live on Sky Sports.

Nations League finals schedule (all games live on Sky Sports) Portugal vs Switzerland (June 5, 7.45pm)

Netherlands vs England (June 6, 7.45pm)

Third place play-off (June 9, tbc)

Final (June 9, tbc)

Sky's biggest summer of cricket

It promises to be an unmissable summer of cricket, starting with every match from the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup live on Sky Sports Cricket in May, June and July.

England kick off the tournament on home soil with a meeting against South Africa at The Kia Oval on May 30.

England's 2019 World Cup fixtures (all live on Sky Sports) vs South Africa (May 30, The Oval)

vs Pakistan (June 3, Trent Bridge)

vs Bangladesh (June 8, Cardiff)

vs Windies (June 14, The Ageas Bowl)

vs Afghanistan (June 18, Old Trafford

vs Sri Lanka (June 21, Headingley)

vs Australia (June 25, Lord's)

vs India (June 30, Edgbaston)

v New Zealand (July 3, Durham)

The busy international summer continues with England bidding to regain the Ashes - and you can watch every ball live on Sky Sports!

England Women also have a busy summer ahead as they host the Windies in June before attempting to regain the Ashes from Australia in July.

Anya Shrubsole and England are gearing up for the women's Ashes

Monaco, Silverstone on the horizon

The 2019 Formula 1 season continues at pace with eight more races live and exclusive on Sky Sports F1 before August's summer break, starting with the Spanish GP on May 10-12 as Mercedes look to continue their storming start.

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel will continue their quest for the F1 2019 title

Highlights of the summer include the Monaco GP - regarded as the jewel in the F1 crown and the most glamorous race on the calendar - on May 23-26, and the British GP at Silverstone on July 12-14.

The F1 2019 summer calendar (all live on Sky Sports F1) Spanish GP, May 10-12

Monaco GP, May 23-26

Canadian GP, June 7-9

French GP, June 21-23

Austrian GP, June 28-30

British GP, July 12-14

German GP, July 26-28

Hungarian GP, August 2-4

The full F1 2019 calendar

F1's summer, and the European season, can be where titles are won and lost, and it'll be fascinating to see whether Lewis Hamilton can build momentum in his quest for a sixth title, with Valtteri Bottas, Sebastian Vettel, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen also in contention.

And remember, you can watch every practice session, qualifying and race on Sky Sports F1, the home of live and exclusive F1. Find out more here to watch the 2019 season live

Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot is one of the biggest events of the horse racing calendar and you can watch all five days live on Sky Sports Racing this June.

Jockey Ryan Moore on board Magic Wand wins the Ribblesdale Stakes during day three of Royal Ascot meeting

One of the most anticipated and revered meetings around the world, we'll be bringing you all 30 races, including 19 group, from the Berkshire track.

Joshua, Wilder and Usyk in action

Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and Oleksandr Usyk all return to action during a sizzling three-week spell of heavyweight boxing.

All eyes will be on Wilder as he defends his WBC title against Dominic Breazeale on May 18, live on Sky Sports.

Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua takes on Andy Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden on June 1

Cruiserweight king Usyk joins the top division, taking on Carlos Takam on May 25, also live on Sky Sports.

AJ then takes centre stage as he makes his US debut against Andy Ruiz Jr at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Your home of golf

It's another busy summer of golf, with all three of the remaining four majors live on Sky Sports.

Can Tiger Woods add to his Masters success? He'll be part of the stellar fields competing in the USPGA Championship (May 16-19), US Open (June 13-16) and The Open, which takes place at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland (July 19-22), all live on Sky Sports.

Tiger Woods celebrates in front of the crowd at Augusta after sinking his putt to win The Masters 2019

We'll also have coverage of the Women's British Open (August 1-4), the British Masters (May 9-12) and much more from both the European Tour, the PGA Tour, the Ladies European Tour and the LPGA.

A packed summer on Sky Sports - all the key dates...

Football

May 25: League Two play-off final

League Two play-off final May 26: League One play-off final

League One play-off final May 27: Championship play-off final

Championship play-off final June 5-9: UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League June 16-30: UEFA European U21 Championship

UEFA European U21 Championship Football on Sky Sports

Cricket

Can Jimmy Anderson bowl England to glory?

Boxing

Formula 1

May 23-26: Monaco GP

July 12-14: British GP

See the full F1 schedule here

Golf

May 9-12: British Masters

British Masters May 16-19: USPGA Championship

USPGA Championship June 13-16: US Open

US Open July 19-22: The Open

The Open August 1-4: Women's British Open

Women's British Open See the full golf schedule here

Rory McIlroy will be in action on Sky Sports this summer

Racing

June 18-22: Royal Ascot

Rugby Union

Rugby League

Super League

NRL

Rugby League live on Sky

Netball

July 12-21: Netball World Cup

Will England build on Commonwealth gold at the Netball World Cup in Liverpool?

Basketball