Nations League, Cricket World Cup, Royal Ascot and more - your summer on Sky Sports
The British GP, men's and women's Ashes, the remaining golf majors, the Netball World Cup, Super League and England's Rugby Union World Cup warm-up games also on Sky Sports this summer
By Sky Sports
Last Updated: 02/05/19 3:58pm
Gear up for an action-packed summer on Sky Sports, with live coverage of the Nations League, Royal Ascot, the ICC Cricket World Cup and much more.
England go for Nations League glory
England will be hoping to continue their success since last summer's World Cup when they go for Nations League glory in Portugal.
Gareth Southgate's side take on the Netherlands in the last four before a potential final against either hosts Portugal or Switzerland - and you can watch it all unfold live on Sky Sports.
Nations League finals schedule (all games live on Sky Sports)
- Portugal vs Switzerland (June 5, 7.45pm)
- Netherlands vs England (June 6, 7.45pm)
- Third place play-off (June 9, tbc)
- Final (June 9, tbc)
Sky's biggest summer of cricket
It promises to be an unmissable summer of cricket, starting with every match from the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup live on Sky Sports Cricket in May, June and July.
England kick off the tournament on home soil with a meeting against South Africa at The Kia Oval on May 30.
England's 2019 World Cup fixtures (all live on Sky Sports)
- vs South Africa (May 30, The Oval)
- vs Pakistan (June 3, Trent Bridge)
- vs Bangladesh (June 8, Cardiff)
- vs Windies (June 14, The Ageas Bowl)
- vs Afghanistan (June 18, Old Trafford
- vs Sri Lanka (June 21, Headingley)
- vs Australia (June 25, Lord's)
- vs India (June 30, Edgbaston)
- v New Zealand (July 3, Durham)
The busy international summer continues with England bidding to regain the Ashes - and you can watch every ball live on Sky Sports!
England Women also have a busy summer ahead as they host the Windies in June before attempting to regain the Ashes from Australia in July.
- Watch the 2019 Cricket World Cup on Sky
- Watch the 2019 Ashes on Sky Sports
- Watch the 2019 Women's Ashes on Sky
Monaco, Silverstone on the horizon
The 2019 Formula 1 season continues at pace with eight more races live and exclusive on Sky Sports F1 before August's summer break, starting with the Spanish GP on May 10-12 as Mercedes look to continue their storming start.
Highlights of the summer include the Monaco GP - regarded as the jewel in the F1 crown and the most glamorous race on the calendar - on May 23-26, and the British GP at Silverstone on July 12-14.
The F1 2019 summer calendar (all live on Sky Sports F1)
- Spanish GP, May 10-12
- Monaco GP, May 23-26
- Canadian GP, June 7-9
- French GP, June 21-23
- Austrian GP, June 28-30
- British GP, July 12-14
- German GP, July 26-28
- Hungarian GP, August 2-4
F1's summer, and the European season, can be where titles are won and lost, and it'll be fascinating to see whether Lewis Hamilton can build momentum in his quest for a sixth title, with Valtteri Bottas, Sebastian Vettel, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen also in contention.
And remember, you can watch every practice session, qualifying and race on Sky Sports F1, the home of live and exclusive F1. Find out more here to watch the 2019 season live
Royal Ascot
Royal Ascot is one of the biggest events of the horse racing calendar and you can watch all five days live on Sky Sports Racing this June.
One of the most anticipated and revered meetings around the world, we'll be bringing you all 30 races, including 19 group, from the Berkshire track.
Joshua, Wilder and Usyk in action
Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and Oleksandr Usyk all return to action during a sizzling three-week spell of heavyweight boxing.
All eyes will be on Wilder as he defends his WBC title against Dominic Breazeale on May 18, live on Sky Sports.
Cruiserweight king Usyk joins the top division, taking on Carlos Takam on May 25, also live on Sky Sports.
AJ then takes centre stage as he makes his US debut against Andy Ruiz Jr at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
Your home of golf
It's another busy summer of golf, with all three of the remaining four majors live on Sky Sports.
Can Tiger Woods add to his Masters success? He'll be part of the stellar fields competing in the USPGA Championship (May 16-19), US Open (June 13-16) and The Open, which takes place at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland (July 19-22), all live on Sky Sports.
We'll also have coverage of the Women's British Open (August 1-4), the British Masters (May 9-12) and much more from both the European Tour, the PGA Tour, the Ladies European Tour and the LPGA.
A packed summer on Sky Sports - all the key dates...
Football
- May 25: League Two play-off final
- May 26: League One play-off final
- May 27: Championship play-off final
- June 5-9: UEFA Nations League
- June 16-30: UEFA European U21 Championship
- Football on Sky Sports
Cricket
- May 30-July 14: ICC Cricket World Cup
- June 6-25: England Women vs Windies
- July 2-28: Women's Ashes
- Aug 5-Sept 16: Men's Ashes
Boxing
- May 18: Deontay Wilder vs Dominic Breazeale
- May 25: Oleksandr Usyk vs Carlos Takam
- June 1: Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr (Sky Sports Box Office)
- July 20: Dillian Whyte vs Oscar Rivas (Sky Sports Box Office)
- Boxing on Sky Sports
Formula 1
- May 23-26: Monaco GP
- July 12-14: British GP
- See the full F1 schedule here
Golf
- May 9-12: British Masters
- May 16-19: USPGA Championship
- June 13-16: US Open
- July 19-22: The Open
- August 1-4: Women's British Open
- See the full golf schedule here
Racing
June 18-22: Royal Ascot
Rugby Union
- Aug 11: England vs Wales
- Aug 24: England vs Ireland
- Sep 6: England vs Italy
Rugby League
- Super League
- NRL
- Rugby League live on Sky
Netball
July 12-21: Netball World Cup
Basketball
- NBA play-off finals
- WNBA
- NBA on Sky Sports