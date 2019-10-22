WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

England head coach Eddie Jones has claimed his side were spied on during a training session ahead of their Rugby World Cup semi-final against New Zealand on Saturday.

Wales have brought winger Owen Lane into the squad as a replacement for injured No 8 Josh Navidi ahead of the Rugby World Cup semi-finals.

Arsenal's stuttering away form in the Premier League continued as Lys Mousset's first-half strike gave Sheffield United a 1-0 win on Monday Night Football.

Jamie Carragher has admitted Liverpool were wrong to wear T-shirts in support of Luis Suarez following the striker's racism row with Patrice Evra in 2011.

There was plenty of Premier League representation in the men's Ballon d'Or nominations list, including seven Liverpool players.

Giovani Lo Celso is back for Tottenham's Champions League clash with Red Star Belgrade after the Argentina was out for two months out with a hip injury.