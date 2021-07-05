Coronavirus: Government sets out return to full capacity events from July 19

Sports stadiums and events across England will be able to operate at full capacity from July 19 after the government set out the next stage in the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, alongside chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, outlined the latest proposals at a press conference on Monday.

With social distancing set to end, full stadiums will be permitted for the start of the football season in August.

Mandatory mask-wearing will also be scrapped - although guidance suggests people might choose to do so in "enclosed and crowded places".

There will be no compulsory use of Covid status certification, the so-called domestic vaccine passports, although firms and events will be able to voluntarily use the system if they see fit.

It means fans will be able to attend if required tests are met and will also be able to stand, cheer and sing without breaching any regulations.

A decision on whether or not to go ahead with all the proposals will be made on July 12 following a review of the latest available data.

Officials have already acknowledged coronavirus cases and deaths would continue to increase - albeit at a much lower level than before the vaccination programme - but it was now necessary to find a new way to live with the virus.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.