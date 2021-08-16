Josip Juranovic: Celtic begin negotiations with Legia Warsaw over Croatia right-back

Croatia international Josip Juranovic. is valued at around £2.5m with Legia Warsaw ready to listen to an opening bid from Celtic; the Scottish Premiership side's pursuit of Manchester City's Yan Couto has come to an end.

Tuesday 17 August 2021 15:36, UK

Josip Juranovic
Image: Josip Juranovic faced Scotland with Croatia in Euro 2020

Celtic have started negotiations over a deal to sign Legia Warsaw right-back Josip Juranovic.

The Scottish Premiership side are confident of agreeing a deal for the Croatia international, after a final push to land Yan Couto from Manchester City came to nothing.

Sky Sports News exclusively revealed last Thursday Couto would be a guest of honour at Parkhead to watch their Europa League qualifier, as the club tried to persuade him to join on loan.

Josip Juranovic in action for Croatia
Image: Juranovic in action for Croatia

The Brazilian remains unconvinced and is also being chased by Braga, so Celtic have now turned their attention to Juranovic - and Legia are ready to listen to their opening bid.

The Croatia international is valued at around £2.5m (€3m) and keen on a move to Glasgow to join Ange Postecoglou's squad, who face AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League play-offs on Wednesday.

Trending

Legia were also knocked out of the Champions League qualifying by Dinamo Zagreb last week, meaning they may need to sell Juranovic to raise funds they are missing out on.

Also See:

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

You can follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, as well as keeping track of all the developments on Sky Sports News.

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back for the 2021/22 season. Create a team for free, and you could win £50,000.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q