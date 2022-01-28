Bruno Guimaraes completes Newcastle medical ahead of £40m transfer from Lyon

Newcastle are extremely close to completing a £40m move for Bruno Guimaraes.

Guimaraes completed a medical in his homeland of Brazil after Newcastle agreed a package of £33.3m plus £6.5m in add-ons with French club Lyon to sign the midfielder.

Newcastle head of recruitment Steve Nickson is in Brazil to seal the signing of Guimaraes.

The midfielder will play for Brazil on Wednesday and will not be able to travel to the UK to meet his new team-mates and head coach Eddie Howe until Thursday at the earliest.

Howe said last Friday that Newcastle are moving closer to making their third signing of the window, and hopes it will be followed up with more business.

"We are hopeful of getting closer to completing a transfer for a player," said Howe, speaking in Saudi Arabia at a news conference held via Zoom.

"From my perspective, I don't imagine that would be the end. Whether that turns into reality, who knows.

"Things change very late in this window as everybody knows, it can be quite unpredictable in the last couple of days, with lots of things maybe happening that we didn't expect."

Sky Sports News reported an agreement had been reached with Lyon on Wednesday, before Lyon denied this in a statement shortly afterwards.

In fact, there was an agreement on the initial £33.3m fee, but Lyon still wanted to negotiate on potential add-ons, which have now also been agreed.

Arsenal were among a number of clubs interested in signing Guimaraes, who has also been watched closely by Manchester United and PSG, but the Magpies are now on the verge of clinching the 24-year-old's signature.

Guimaraes has made 25 appearances in all competitions for Lyon this season, registering six assists. He has three caps for the Brazil national team.

Why Newcastle want Guimaraes

Sky Sports News' Anton Toloui:

"Bruno Guimaraes is a deep-lying midfielder, technically gifted, exceptional passer, and has brilliant ball retention. You'll find very few players better at keeping the ball and passing the ball forward.

"He's also a really hard worker, which is an element of his game that is massively underappreciated. For example at Lyon this season, he's covered more ground per game than any other player in that squad, so he really does put the work in as well.

"He's playing the best football of his career at Lyon and is another player who has improved season upon season."

Newcastle have second Burn bid rejected

Image: Dan Burn has made 16 appearances in all competitions for Brighton this season

Newcastle have had a second bid of £10m plus add-ons for Dan Burn rejected by Brighton.

Brighton are thought to be looking at a figure of between £12m to £15m for any potential sale.

They rejected Newcastle's first bid of £7m for Burn, who is interested in moving to the club he supported as a boy.

The Magpies have wanted to sign a left-footed centre-back all window to partner Jamaal Lascelles.

But they have so far failed in their attempts to sign Sven Botman, Diego Carlos and Benoit Badiashile, making Burn a top target in the final days of the window.

