Morecambe vs Cambridge removed from EFL crowd pilot plans

There are now eight EFL clubs who will be allowed to admit fans this weekend

Morecambe's Sky Bet League Two fixture against Cambridge will be played without supporters after they pulled out of the English Football League's 'return of fans' pilot programme this weekend.

The fixture had been among nine across the EFL who were allowed to admit up to 1,000 spectators, with the Shrimps saying that "fan safety is of paramount importance" as they now look to welcome supporters back to the Globe Arena at a later date.

The now-eight EFL matches which will be allowed to admit spectators this weekend are Middlesbrough vs Bournemouth, Norwich vs Preston, Blackpool vs Swindon, Charlton vs Doncaster, Hull vs Crewe, Shrewsbury vs Northampton, Carlisle vs Southend and Forest Green vs Bradford.

The government restricted pilot events to 1,000 after a rise in coronavirus cases last week, and said plans for grounds to be up to a third full from October 1 would be reviewed.

"Morecambe FC has said it will sadly not be taking part in a pilot game for supporters to attend the Mazuma Stadium for this coming Saturday's fixture v Cambridge Utd," the club said in a statement.

"The EFL announced today that the Shrimps' home game (with Cambridge United) this Saturday had been chosen to be part of a crowd pilot scheme.

"These games are always subject to the club being satisfied it's fully prepared to receive fans safely and having Safety Advisory Group (SAG) approval.

"The club is aware how keen the fans are to return to the stadium, and we are doing everything within our power to make that happen.

"A great deal of work has been done by the club on getting ready to receive fans, we are almost there but final proposals have not yet gone to the SAG for approval.

"Co-owner Colin Goldring has this week put the club forward to participate in the trials confirming some further work had to be done and is grateful to the EFL for approving the game.

"But fan safety is of paramount importance to the club and we are just short of being ready. Final procedures are still to be submitted and signed off with the various licencing authorities."

Goldring, Morecambe co-owner, added: "We have thought about this carefully after being considered by the league for a trial this weekend but unfortunately we are not in a position to complete the regulatory work and get this signed off in time for this weekend's game.

"Our staff have been working diligently for many weeks on the protocols required by the various authorities and we are almost ready for the signing off stage.

"We are confident that these issues will be resolved so that we can welcome our valued supporters back into the Mazuma Stadium early in October.

"We are sorry to disappoint supporters who may have raised hopes of attending Saturday's match, but we have to be mindful of everyone's safety during this pandemic and abide by the various licencing protocols."

Coronavirus has clearly had a massive impact financially on so many - but until a significant number of fans can return to stadiums - there are concerns about the survival of some lower league clubs.

Meanwhile, the Premier League has written to the government over pilot plans and say around £100m per month will be lost by clubs across the leagues while matches continue behind closed doors.

National League wants up to 1,000 fans at all games

National League chairman Brian Barwick has written to the government

National League chairman Brian Barwick has written to Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden asking the government to consider how its pending decision on the return of fans to football grounds will affect National League clubs, their employees, and local communities.

The National League has also asked the government for permission to begin the new season on October 3 with up to 1,000 fans in attendance at all grounds with social distancing and other coronavirus-secure measures in place.

"The National League restart depends upon crowds being allowed back in stadiums as live attendance is our clubs' largest source of income," Barwick said.

"The government urgently needs to set out a credible pathway for the safe return of supporters, and to ensure our football clubs can continue to function, and to perform their significant role in the sporting life of the country."

'Having 1,000 fans could cost more than empty stadium'

League One Bristol Rovers' turnover is down 50 per cent, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief executive Martyn Starnes told Sky Sports News that he is keen to get fans back, but the numbers need to be higher so that it is financially viable.

He said: "There will be additional costs required in stewarding because we would have to make sure the social distancing is being adhered to clearly, car parks have to be managed, kiosks have to be managed.

"So my guess would be that we would actually incur more costs having a thousand people in than if the stadium stayed empty".

'It's about testing out the procedures'

Forest Green Rovers chairman, Dale Vince, told Sky Sports News: "For us at the moment, it is about actually testing out the procedures and making sure all the theory works in practice so that when we are allowed bigger numbers we can make it work safely…I think it will be a really big deal for fans.

"Football is a really important part of the local community, whatever the club, whatever part of the country it is, it is a big part of people's lives, so when that comes back it will be really special."