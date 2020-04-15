Coronavirus: Juventus players Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi make full recoveries

Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi have both recovered from coronavirus

Juventus players Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi have both made full recoveries from coronavirus.

France international Matuidi confirmed he had been diagnosed with the virus a week after Italy defender Rugani became the first Serie A player to test positive.

Juventus said both players had undergone swab tests which had come back clean, meaning they no longer have to self-isolate.

A club statement read: "Rugani and Matuidi underwent, as per protocol, a double-check with diagnostic tests (swabs) for the coronavirus.

"The tests came back with negative results. The players have, therefore, recovered and are no longer subjected to the home isolation regime."

Rugani and Matuidi were two of three Juve players to contract coronavirus, with Argentine forward Paulo Dybala also testing positive.

It was announced last week that sport in Italy will remain suspended after its prime minister extended the nationwide lockdown to May 3.

Forward Paulo Dybala was also diagnosed with coronavirus

Italian FA: Teams should be tested when training resumes

On Wednesday, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) recommended that the players and staff at Serie A clubs should be tested for coronavirus and then isolated in training camps when they begin preparing for the season to restart.

The recommendation will be among the guidelines drawn up by the FIGC's medical committee so that the season, on hold since March 9 because of the coronavirus outbreak, can safely restart.

The FIGC is hoping that training can begin immediately after the current lockdown ends on May 3. Italy has been one of the countries hardest-hit by the outbreak and players at several Serie A clubs have been among those infected.

Title challengers Juventus and Inter Milan played behind closed doors in one of the last matches before the shutdown

"In order to restart football safely, it is essential at this stage to develop the best possible procedures to resume activity when the whole country starts up again," FIGC president Gabriele Gravina said.

"We work without haste but also without resting so that we are ready when the institutions give us the green light."

The FIGC said, that for the start of training, each club should form a group of players, technical staff, doctors, physiotherapists, and other staff which is "completely negative" and isolate them in a summer-style training camp.

The recommendation said that all members of the group should be tested for the coronavirus in the 96 hours before the start of the camp and suggested a staggered restart to the season - with Serie A going first, followed by Serie B and then Serie C.

The FIGC says it is determined to complete the season, which still has 12 of the 38 matchdays to play, although some clubs want it to be called off.