Vladimir Coufal: West Ham and Czech Republic defender says team stands by Ondrej Kudela who has been accused of racism

Vladimir Coufal declined to comment on allegations Ondrej Kudela racially abused Rangers' Glen Kamara; Coufal says the Czech Republic players stand by their team-mate; Czech Republic face Wales on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm; kick-off 7.45pm

Monday 29 March 2021 19:20, UK

preview image 1:10
Vladimir Coufal says the Czech Republic team 'stands by' Ondrej Kudela, who has been accused of racially abusing Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara while playing for Slavia Prague in a Europa League match

Vladimir Coufal says everyone associated with the Czech Republic side stands by Ondrej Kudela, who is being investigated over allegations that he racially abused Rangers' Glen Kamara.

The incident occurred when Kudela and Slavia Prague faced Rangers in the second leg of a Europa League last-16 tie at Ibrox earlier this month.

Kudela has travelled with the Czech Republic squad for their World Cup qualifier against Wales on Tuesday and West Ham defender Coufal is glad his fellow defender is in contention for the match in Cardiff.

Wales
Czech Republic

Tuesday 30th March 7:30pm Kick off 7:45pm

"Of course, everyone from the Czech team stands by Ondrej and everyone is glad that he is here," Coufal said.

"He is an important part of our squad. Other things that happened, I can't comment on.

Trending

"I think Ondrej is happy he could be here. He is a big professional and for him, it's no problem."

Kudela's club Slavia Prague have vehemently denied the accusations of "vile racist abuse" relating to the game in Glasgow on March 18, but Police Scotland confirmed last week they are investigating the incident.

Also See:

Police Scotland also revealed they are looking into a criminal complaint filed by Slavia alleging Kamara assaulted Kudela after the match.

'Big personality' Moyes and push for Europe

Coufal's attentions will soon switch back to club side West Ham and the prospect of continuing their excellent season in the Premier League.

While the 28-year-old right-back was coy on whether the team will qualify for the Champions League, he was quick to praise David Moyes who brought him to the London Stadium in October.

PA - Vladimir Coufal with David Moyes
Image: Coufal praised West Ham boss David Moyes

He said: "David Moyes is a big personality for Scottish football and for our Premier League. He is very helpful. Still he is asking about something, what do we need.

"Hopefully, I wish [to qualify for the Champions League]. But we will see. We have to stay with our feet on the ground and we will see at the end of the season.

"West Ham is very popular now in Czech Republic. It's very pleasant and I really enjoy it."

Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Ham United

Monday 5th April 8:00pm Kick off 8:15pm
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema