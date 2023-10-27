Paul Merson says: Man Utd are a better team with Harry Maguire in it

Paul Merson says Manchester United are a better team when Harry Maguire plays ahead of Sunday's derby against Manchester City, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 3.30pm).

Maguire's resurgence at Manchester United continued on Tuesday when the England defender proved to be Erik ten Hag's Champions League matchwinner as his headed goal secured a vital 1-0 win over Copenhagen at Old Trafford.

It followed his last-gasp match-winning assist against Brentford and then a player-of-the-match performance at Sheffield United last weekend as Maguire continues to restore his reputation with United after his career at Old Trafford appeared to be over in the summer.

Manchester United

Manchester City Sunday 29th October 3:00pm Kick off 3:30pm

He now looks set for an important role as United look to find away to stop Erling Haaland and co when Manchester City visit Old Trafford on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 3.30pm.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson praised Maguire's record at the club and insists the 30-year-old - and United - have nothing to lose when they take on Pep Guardiola's side.

Read on for the Magic Man's thoughts on the Manchester derby in full...

Image: The Manchester Derby is live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League this Sunday, kick-off at 3.30pm

The clocks go backwards in the UK on Sunday morning - but make sure you're not caught out by the earlier-than-usual kick-off time of 3.30pm for Manchester United vs Manchester City, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event

'Maguire's got nothing to lose against Haaland and co'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Ron Walker is joined by Ben Grounds to discuss Maguire's form and whether he can stop Erling Haaland and co in the Manchester derby

Manchester United are a better team with Harry Maguire in it.

It will be a different game for him against Manchester City. Against Sheffield United, the ball came into the box, and he was fighting against the strikers, heading the ball clear. He's a big lad and he'll always win his headers. It was the perfect game for Maguire.

However, against a team like City it's a bit different. There will be a lot of movement in front and plenty of runners for Maguire and the United defence to contend with. There's also Erling Haaland.

Image: Maguire's stats for Man Utd in the Premier League this season

You only have to look at Maguire's record when he plays for United, though. I'm not sure why he doesn't play week in, week out. It really doesn't make me laugh when he's the one left out.

Maguire hasn't got much to lose in this game. People will be expecting him, and United, to struggle against City. If they lose, everyone will blame him. If they win, he won't get the credit he deserves.

But he's a good character. He's shown plenty to get through what he's been through, and against City, he can just go out and play his own game.

You only have to look at Maguire's record when he plays for Man Utd, though. I'm not sure why he doesn't play week in, week out.

'No expectation on United - that makes them dangerous'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Ben Ransom and Adam Bate analyse Manchester United's 1-0 victory over FC Copenhagen on an emotional night at Old Trafford

If both teams play to their capability, there is only one winner. However, the game is at Old Trafford. It's a derby game and the Manchester United fans will stick with their team on Sunday.

It's not a bad time for United to play City.

United do go into this game as massive underdogs but it does help in some ways because the fans will stick with them. They will know they are up against it against Manchester City and will know the players need their support through the whole game.

They need to stick with them too. The fans aren't silly. They know there's a gulf between the two teams at the moment. United are also not going into this game having won reeled of six straight wins.

There's no real expectation on Erik ten Hag's side on Sunday, so that makes them dangerous.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Neville says he's hopeful rather than expectant that United can pick up a result at Old Trafford this weekend in the Manchester derby against City.

'Man Utd need to show up' | 'Derbies can throw up interesting results'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Soccer Special panel debate whether Manchester United have made progress under Erik ten Hag

Manchester City aren't pulling up trees at the moment. They'd lost three games out of four and against Brighton, Kaoru Mitoma missed a couple of brilliant chances which had he scored, could have changed the game. However, they have responded with that win over Brighton and also against Youngs Boys in the Champions League.

They are not at their free-flowing best, though, and Pep Guardiola keeps mentioning that his team are suffering from a hangover from their treble success.

It's a big game on Sunday. Manchester United need to turn up, which they can do.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player ESPN's Mark Ogden and the Daily Mail's Riath Al-Samarrai agree that Manchester United's win over FC Copenhagen cannot paper over the problems that exist at the club

I remember last season when Arsenal went up to Old Trafford quite early on in the season. The Gunners were flying, and Manchester United had a difficult start to the season. However, United showed up and put in a performance to win the game.

It's something we've seen a few times over the years. But they have to stay in the game for as long as they can. I don't feel they can go behind in the game against a team like Manchester City.

If you said to me I have to pick a team to win, I would have to say City, but a derby game can throw up interesting results.

'De Bruyne a miss for City and Haaland'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has shown his support for the club's star striker Erling Haaland after the Norwegian scored in back-to-back games after having failed to find the net in the previous five

Kevin De Bruyne would be a miss for any team, but in these big games his absence is huge for Manchester City.

We all know about the resources they have. They've got the best squad in the world with near enough two top players for every position.

But if you take De Bruyne and Rodri out of this City team, any opposition would fancy themselves to have a go against them and get something out of the game.

Rodri has came back last week and they are back to winning ways. They will be doing everything they can to get De Bruyne back as quickly as they can, especially with Erling Haaland in mind.

Haaland scores a lot more goals with De Bruyne playing behind him. De Bruyne creates so many chances out of nothing for City, and especially Haaland.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wolves head coach Gary O'Neil breaks down how his side managed a 2-1 win over treble winners Manchester City

'Manchester City are still the team to beat'

We've seen some new faces getting regular minutes for City in Jeremy Doku and Julian Alvarez, but despite Guardiola's claim of a treble hangover, I don't worry for City.

They are still the team to beat this season in my eyes.

Whoever finishes above Man City this season wins the league as I don't see them finishing third or fourth.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at a 12 year anniversary of David Silva's sublime assist for Edin Dzeko in what was a forgetful day for Manchester United, but an iconic landmark for rivals Manchester City as they beat the Red Devils 6-1 at Old Trafford

They are the only team in this league who can really reel off 15 straight wins and they always seem to peak at the right time. They are always flying by the time the run-in comes along.

Their goal is always just to stay there or thereabouts in the race for the title. If that happens, just like they are doing right now, it's ominous for the other teams.

Other clubs need to have a six, seven, eight-point lead over City to even have a chance of winning the title after Christmas.

Image: The Manchester Derby is live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League this Sunday, kick-off at 3.30pm

The first Manchester derby of the Premier League campaign is upon with Pep Guardiola's defending champions heading to Old Trafford as they bid to secure early-season bragging rights against their neighbours.

It will be an emotional afternoon at the Theatre of Dreams following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton with both teams set to commemorate England's World Cup winner ahead of kick-off.

The clocks go backwards in the UK on Sunday morning - but make sure you're not caught out by the earlier-than-usual kick-off time of 3.30pm for the second dose of Super Sunday.

David Jones will be joined by Roy Keane, Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher while Gary Neville will be alongside Peter Drury on the gantry at the ground.

A statement released by Manchester United last month explained: "The unusual start time was agreed following consultation between the clubs, the broadcaster and local authorities."

That means our earlier televised Premier League offering - West Ham vs Everton - will kick-off at the earlier time of 1pm, with coverage starting on Sky Sports Premier League at midday.