Montenegro FA official apologises for abuse suffered by England players

England players including Raheem Sterling were abused during their win in Montenegro

The general secretary of Montenegro's FA has apologised for the abuse suffered by England players during their European Qualifier in Podgorica.

Montenegro were charged with racist behaviour by UEFA after several England players, including Danny Rose and Callum Hudson-Odoi, were subjected to abuse.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin labelled the racist abuse "a disaster" while Prime Minister Theresa May's official spokesman called on the governing body to take "strong and swift action" against those responsible.

The Sport and Youth Minister for Montenegro, Nikola Janovic, has condemned the abuse and that was reiterated by their football association's general secretary Momir Djurdevac.

Danny Rose was subjected to racist chanting after he was booked late on

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Djurdevac said: "I wish to condemn any discriminatory behaviour or chanting towards black players.

"I apologise to all members of England's delegation if they came back from Montenegro with a bad impression."

Djurdevac says the Montenegro FA is working with UEFA to ensure the relevant people are punished and that the whole country should not be condemned by the actions of a minority.

"I'm very proud to say it was the fifth match between the national teams of Montenegro and England," he said.

"All five matches from the perspective of the Football Association of Montenegro are very important. They are accepted and celebrated like a festival of football.

"Montenegro is a multi-ethnic, multi-cultural country of open borders and open doors.

"Our qualifier with England was really a celebration, a festive of friendship and good atmosphere. We have a stadium of 10,000 seats but when England play there even a 40,000-seat stadium would be too small.

"I'm telling you about this just so you get an impression of how much respect the England national team has in Montenegro."