Antonio Conte: Gary Neville says Tottenham boss has been backed by club in transfer market

Gary Neville says it's a "myth" to suggest Tottenham haven't backed Antonio Conte in the transfer market and believes they're "on track" this season.

Monday night's Premier League win over Fulham at Craven Cottage saw Spurs move to within three points of the top four but question marks still remain over the future of their head coach, whose current contract expires in the summer.

Conte signed an 18-month deal in November 2021 but is yet to agree to a new one and there is a feeling he will leave at the end of June.

Tottenham have won just two of their six league games since the Premier League restarted after the World Cup break but are still just three points off the top four. They also remain in the Champions League and FA Cup.

The club have spent in excess of £200m under Conte so far and speaking on Monday Night Football, Neville said he does not understand the "dark clouds" hanging over them.

"I think Tottenham are very lucky to have Antonio Conte," the Sky Sports pundit said. "He got them into the Champions League last season, he's done the job they wanted, and they're only a few points off the Champions League places now.

"From Conte's point of view, what job is he going to get currently that is better than Tottenham Hotspur? They're in the Champions League and they've got the most unbelievable stadium in European football.

"He's signed Yves Bissouma, he's signed Dejan Kulusevski, he's signed Richarlison, he's signed Rodrigo Bentancur, he's signed Cristian Romero. I've probably missed someone out but he's spent £190m worth of signings in two windows and that doesn't include Kulusevski who's still on loan technically.

"The idea that Spurs haven't supported him is wrong. It's a myth. I think both of them should shake hands, sign a two or three-year deal and get themselves right, because it feels in some ways they're wandering down the road aimlessly as if they're not mates.

"Why would they not be mates? Conte's got Tottenham into the Champions League, he's also been back and given £200m to get the players he wants, I'm not sure why these dark clouds are appearing over Spurs. It's going really well at Tottenham, I'd say they're on track for where I thought they'd be."

Conte: Tottenham have to be dreamers

Harry Kane scored Tottenham's winning goal at Fulham to move level with Jimmy Greaves as the club's all-time leading scorer and speaking after the match, Conte said he hopes he has an opportunity to win silverware with the England captain.

"For sure, I would like him to win something important with Tottenham because he loves Tottenham in his heart and it would be good if together we were able to win something here.

"It's important for him to have this record, but I think it could be more important if we lift a trophy.

"I think we have to be dreamers. I said that today has to be a starting point for us. Many times, especially after the defeats, we can learn much more than a win."

Kane: We want to win every game for Conte

Kane, who scored his 266th goal in a Tottenham shirt, admitted it has been a difficult period for Conte and insisted the players are right behind him.

"Being part of a team it is not just the players on the pitch, it is the manager and the staff, being there for each other," he told Sky Sports.

"We want to win every game for him. He puts so much passion and effort into every game, every training session and we want to repay him with victories.

"Hopefully we can use this victory as a bit of momentum, there are plenty of games coming up and there is still a lot to play for."

