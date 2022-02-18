Premier League live on Sky Sports: Arsenal vs Liverpool added to bumper March programme

Arsenal's rescheduled home Premier League encounter with Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium will take place live on Sky Sports next month.

The Gunners are competing to qualify for next season's Champions League and currently sit sixth in the Premier League but with three games in hand on Manchester United in fourth.

One of those matches in hand is against Liverpool, with the contest confirmed for Wednesday, March 16 (kick-off 8.15pm) - live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.

As well as the fixtures already announced for late February and March, Sky Sports has added the rescheduled clash between Mikel Arteta's side and title-chasing Liverpool courtesy of Jurgen Klopp's team playing in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on February 27, the weekend of the original date.

Liverpool recently prevailed across a two-legged semi-final in the competition, with Diogo Jota scoring twice in their 2-0 win at the Emirates to decide the tie.

Image: Bukayo Saka is challenged by Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas and Thiago

The Manchester derby plus Liverpool vs Man Utd are among the Premier League fixtures to be shown live on Sky Sports in March. Ralf Rangnick will take his side to the Etihad on Sunday 6 March, with kick-off at 4.30pm.

Later in the month, Man Utd will take on Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday 20 March, as United face a vital month in their push for a top-four finish.

West Ham's fixture against Wolves will kick off the latest round of live fixtures on Sunday 27 February, with kick-off at 2pm. The Hammers will be back on Sky Sports the following weekend on Saturday March 5 as they travel to Liverpool.

That weekend's Super Sunday includes the Manchester derby, which will be preceded by Arsenal's trip to Watford at 2pm. There is also a mouth-watering Monday Night Football on Monday 7 March too as Tottenham host Everton.

Antonio Conte's side will again be live on Sky Sports on Saturday 12 March when they travel to Old Trafford, with Chelsea vs Newcastle and Arsenal vs Leicester on Super Sunday the following day. Monday Night Football will see the Sky Sports cameras at Selhurst Park as Crystal Palace face Man City on Monday 14 March.

Friday Night Football returns on Friday 18 March as Wolves host Leeds, with Burnley hosting Southampton on Saturday Night Football the following day.

Another exciting weekend of football is rounded off on Sunday 20 March as Tottenham host West Ham in a London derby before Liverpool's showdown against Man Utd at 4.30pm.

Saturday February 19: Man City vs Tottenham, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday February 20: Leeds vs Man Utd, kick-off 2pm

Sunday February 20: Wolves vs Leicester, kick-off 4.30pm

Friday February 25: Southampton vs Norwich, kick-off 8pm

Saturday February 26: Everton vs Man City, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday February 27: West Ham vs Wolves, kick-off 2pm

Saturday March 5: Liverpool vs West Ham, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday March 6: Watford vs Arsenal, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 6: Man City vs Man Utd, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday March 7: Tottenham vs Everton, kick-off 8pm

Saturday March 12: Man Utd vs Tottenham, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday March 13: Chelsea vs Newcastle, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 13: Arsenal vs Leicester, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday March 14: Crystal Palace vs Man City, kick-off 8pm

Friday March 18: Wolves vs Leeds, kick-off 8pm

Saturday March 19: Burnley vs Southampton, kick-off 5.30pm*

Sunday March 20: Tottenham vs West Ham, kick-off 2pm*

Sunday March 20: Liverpool vs Man Utd, kick-off 4.30pm*

*subject to FA Cup sixth-round participation

New fixture announced:

Wednesday March 16: Arsenal vs Liverpool, kick-off 8.15pm

Arsenal fixtures | Aston Villa fixtures | Brentford fixtures | Brighton fixtures | Burnley fixtures | Chelsea fixtures | Crystal Palace fixtures | Everton fixtures | Leeds fixtures | Leicester fixtures | Liverpool fixtures | Man City fixtures | Man Utd fixtures | Newcastle fixtures | Norwich fixtures | Southampton fixtures | Tottenham fixtures | Watford fixtures | West Ham fixtures | Wolves fixtures

The 2021/22 Premier League season will end on May 22, 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

2021/22 EFL season: Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.

The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday, May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday, May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday, May 29.