Premier League transfers: Spending breakdown after Deadline Day

How much did Premier League clubs spend on transfers during the winter window? We crunch the numbers...

Premier League clubs have splashed around £302.9m on 30 permanent signings for disclosed fees during the January transfer window - but how much did your team spend?

The total expenditure was £218.7m higher than last winter's total and produced a £143.2m net spend after teams recouped around £159.7 on player sales.

Liverpool signed the most expensive recruit during the window, with Luis Diaz costing £49m from Porto, while Bruno Guimaraes (£40m to Newcastle from Lyon), Dele Alli (£40m to Everton from Tottenham), Lucas Digne (£25m to Aston Villa from Everton), Chris Wood (£25m to Newcastle from Burnley) and Rodrigo Bentancur (£20m to Tottenham from Juventus) were also among the most pricey additions.

Image: Liverpool signed Luis Diaz for £49m from Porto

Spending

Newcastle emerged as the window's most spendthrift club with a £93m spree on talent, including Guimaraes, Wood, Kieran Trippier (£15m) and Dan Burn (£13m).

Image: Newcastle signed Bruno Guimaraes for £40m from Lyon

Everton came closest to matching the Magpies with their £56m outlay splashed on Alli and Nathan Patterson (£16m), while rivals Liverpool were the third-biggest spenders on £49m, followed by Aston Villa (£27m), Tottenham (£20m), Manchester City (£14.2m), Brighton (£14m) and Burnley (£12m).

Crystal Palace (£10m), Wolves (£4.5m) and Watford (£3.5m) were among a band of three frugal teams spending £10m or less. However, nine teams refrained from spending a penny.

Selling

Manchester City top the table for funds received during the window after cashing in £55.2m from the sale of Ferran Torres to Barcelona, while Tottenham cashed in £40m, Everton and Burnley both replenished the club's coffers with £25m from selling Digne and Wood, respectively, and Brighton recouped £14.5m from selling Burn and Ryan Longman to Hull City.

Image: Tottenham sold Dele Alli to Everton for a fee worth up to £40m

All remaining 15 teams failed to register a penny from selling players for disclosed fees.

Net spend

Here's where it matters: what was the final net spend after factoring incomings and outgoings?

Unsurprisingly, Newcastle were the most spendthrift club with their £93m net spend, followed by Liverpool (£49m), Everton (£31m) and Aston Villa (£27m).

A sizeable spending gap separates the leading four, with Crystal Palace in fifth on £10m, followed by Wolves (£4.5m) and Watford (£3.2m).

Four clubs recorded profit from their winter business with Manchester City registering a league-topping £41m surplus, followed by Tottenham (£20m), Burnley (£13m) and Brighton (£500k).

Total transfers

In terms of incomings, Newcastle, Watford and Everton all drafted a league-high four permanent signings as the relegation battlers look to secure survival this term, while Aston Villa and Wolves both made three permanent acquisitions.

Brighton and Crystal Palace both drafted two players on long-term deals, while Arsenal, Brentford, Burnley, Chelsea, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham all signed one new recruit - with Christian Eriksen joining the Bees on an initial six-month deal.

Image: Christian Eriksen has joined Brentford on a six-month deal

In total, Premier League clubs only signed eight players on loan, with Aston Villa snapping up Philippe Coutinho and goalkeeper Robin Olsen, while Everton secured the services of Anwar El Ghazi and Donny van de Beek.

Image: Philippe Coutinho joined Aston Villa on loan from Barcelona

In terms of outgoings, Manchester City offloaded a league-high five players, while Arsenal and Brighton both sanctioning four departures - with the Gunners allowing former club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join Barcelona on a free transfer.

Image: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Barcelona on a free transfer from Arsenal

A league-high 14 players left Aston Villa on loan, while Arsenal (12), Norwich, Wolves (both nine) and Manchester United (eight) were also busy trimming their ranks with short-term departures.

