Celtic vs Rangers: Old Firm away ticket allocations to return from next season

Celtic and Rangers have agreed to let away fans return to Old Firm matches in the Scottish Premiership from next season.

The final two league meetings between the clubs last season and first two top-flight encounters this campaign were both played without visiting fans.

Supporter saftey concerns were outlined as part of the reasoning and that lockout will be in place for the rest of this season.

However, following talks between the clubs, the league's governing body has confirmed there will be a five per cent away allocation in place from 2024/25 - subject to all necessary requirements being satisfied at both Ibrox and Celtic Park.

That will mean around 3,000 Rangers fans will be able to attend matches at Parkhead, while around 2,500 Celtic fans will be at Ibrox.

SPFL statement in full

Following engagement with both clubs, the SPFL is pleased to confirm that Rangers FC and Celtic FC will provide ticket allocations of around 5 per cent for away supporters, for SPFL matches between the two clubs.

This will be effective from Scottish Premiership season 2024/25, subject to all necessary requirements being satisfied at both Ibrox and Celtic Park.

It does not affect the remaining two league matches between the clubs in season 2023/24, which will remain at a zero allocation for away supporters.

