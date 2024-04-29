PFA Scotland Player of the Year award: Jack Butland, Matt O'Riley, Lawrence Shankland & James Tavernier shortlisted

Rangers duo Jack Butland and James Tavernier have been nominated for the PFA Scotland Scottish Premiership Player of the Year award along with Celtic's Matt O'Riley and Lawrence Shankland of Hearts.

Butland has started every Scottish Premiership game since joining from Crystal Palace last summer.

Image: Jack Butland has made a number of key saves to help Rangers keep 18 clean sheets in the league

The 31-year-old's form has seen him tipped for an England recall, having kept a clean sheet in 18 of his 34 league games but the goalkeeper faces competition from his captain and 2021 winner, Tavernier.

He has also started every top-flight match this season and is Rangers' top scorer. The right-back has 17 league goals and nine assists to his name as he attempts to keep Rangers' title hopes alive.

Midfielder O'Riley is the only nominee from Celtic after impressing in a season where the club rejected an offer from Atletico Madrid.

The 23-year-old, who was nominated for the Young Player award last season, has 13 goals and 11 assists from 33 league appearances.

Hearts striker Shankland is the Premiership's current top scorer with 21 goals so far as he eyes a place in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad at Euro 2024.

He's helped the Jambos to third in the league this season and scored in both the Scottish Cup and League Cup as they reached the semi-final of both competitions.

Who could win the Young Player of the Year award?

Ross McCausland made his Rangers breakthrough this season and is the only Old Firm player to make the Young Player shortlist.

The 20-year-old has made 25 league appearances, with his form also seeing him earn a place in the Northern Ireland squad.

Lyall Cameron played a key part in Dundee's return to the Scottish Premiership and the midfielder has continued to impress this season as the Dens Park club secured a place in the top six.

Motherwell's Lennon Miller has caught the eye with his midfield performances this season and, at just 17 years old, is the youngest nominee. Despite missing three months with a knee injury he has racked up 21 league appearances.

David Watson has been an integral part of Kilmarnock's season with five goals and two assists in 32 league appearances, including a late equaliser at Celtic.

MacLean up for double award

PFA Scotland has also revealed the Women's Player and Young Player of the Year awards shortlist, with Rangers' 19-year-old midfielder Kirsty MacLean up for both prizes.

Her team-mate Rachel Rowe is also nominated for POTY, along with Celtic's Amy Gallacher and Jorian Baucom of Hibs.

Rangers' Mia McAulay, Partick Thistle's Ava Easdon and Bayley Hutchison of Aberdeen are also on the Young Player shortlist.

Celtic are top of the SWPL, two points clear of Rangers with current champions Glasgow City a further four points behind.

With the 2023/24 season nearing a dramatic conclusion, we're giving you the chance to vote for your Scottish Premiership goal of the season so far.

Aberdeen's Connor Barron, Celtic's Luis Palma, Kyogo and Matt O'Riley, Heart of Midlothian duo Lawrence Shankland and Alan Forrest, Kilmarnock's Marley Watkins, Motherwell's Blair Spittal, Rangers duo James Tavernier and Rabbi Matondo, plus Adama Sidibeh of St Johnstone are up for the award.

