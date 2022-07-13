Women's Euros preview: France take on Belgium with Italy in action against Iceland

Italy need a positive result to keep their qualification hopes alive, while France can seal Group D's top spot by beating Belgium at New York Stadium.

Italy vs Iceland: Bertolini hoping Italy can "learn from mistakes"

The race for Group D's second spot remains wide open, with France looking well-positioned to clinch top spot. Both Italy and Iceland will still fancy their chances of qualifying and view matchday two's meeting as their best opportunity to assert some control over group proceedings.

Italy, who suffered a chastening loss to France in their opener, can take some credence from a much-improved second-half showing despite the result being well beyond them by half-time. Iceland will rightly view this game as their most winnable fixture ahead of facing France on July 18.

Italy head coach Milena Bertolini said: "We knew a win or even a draw against France would be difficult, so the focus is on the next two games now.

"The response in the second half against France was good. We need to understand what went wrong, learn from our mistakes, work hard and look ahead - the next two games are crucial."

Iceland head coach Thorsteinn Halldorsson said: "The Italian team is very organised, especially defensively. They don't necessarily score many goals, but are very disciplined and are quick to turn things around and attack with force.

"We still have the future in our hands and that is the situation we want to be in. We are excited to play tomorrow and are well prepared."

France vs Belgium: France determined to deliver, says Diacre

Paris Saint-Germain's Grace Geyoro scored a first-half hat-trick as France made a dream start to Euro 2022 by thrashing Italy 5-1 in their opening game at Rotherham's New York stadium - they are now in a commanding position in Group D.

Head coach Corinne Diacre has said that her players remain "focussed and determined", despite only taking 45 minutes to dismantle Le Azzurre on Sunday.

Les Bleues have the opportunity to secure qualification with a game to spare should they emerge victorious over Belgium on Thursday, which happens to be Bastille Day.

Diacre said: "We are ready for everything. We have worked on several things. We've been working on this for a while because we came up against teams like Belgium in the 2023 World Cup qualifiers.

"We are like we were on the eve of the first match: focused, determined. After the Italy game, I didn't need to talk a lot. The girls know what they have to do. Honestly, I didn't need to say anything."

Belgium coach Ives Serneels said: "We will have to make the most of the few chances that we get [against France]. We think we can hurt them in some situations, but we will have to defend as a block against this France side.

"Will we play with an extra defender? That's an option, but if we defend too deep we're going to get completely trapped in front of our own goal and I also want my team to offer something in attack as well. Can we cause an upset? We have to believe that."

