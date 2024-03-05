SWPL: Hamilton Accies' Emma Thomson claims February player of month prize

Hamilton Academical goalkeeper Emma Thomson has won the Scottish Women's Premier League player of the month award for February.

The 16-year-old is the youngest recipient of the award after producing a number of key saves last month with the league's bottom club beating Motherwell 2-1 before drawing 1-1 with Spartans.

Thomson faced 16 shots across both games with Accies now on 10 points, level with Dundee United and three behind Montrose (10th) and Spartans (9th).

Her fine form has seen the 'keeper retain her spot in the Scotland U17 squad that travel to Poland later this month for the UEFA round two tournament.

She saw off Celtic's Natasha Flint, Ava Easdon of Partick Thistle and Aberdeen's Eilidh Shore for the prize.

Image: Dionne Brown was named the Parks Motor Group SWPL 2 player of the month for February (Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPL)

Meanwhile, Dionne Brown won the SWPL 2 award after helping Kilmarnock seal back-to-back wins in February.

The forward scored three goals and provided two assists for her side as they tightened their grip on the promotion play-off spot.

Kilmarnock currently sit second, seven points clear of Livingston and eight clear of Boroughmuir Thistle with nine games remaining.

Brown beat Kaela McDonald-Nguah or Gartcairn and Ami Robertson of Queen's Park to the award.

Leaders Rangers are currently four points clear of Celtic and champions Glasgow City in the SWPL heading into the post-split fixtures - with every club facing those in their half twice between now and May 19.

Following the blockbuster Old Firm to kick the post-split fixtures off on March 17, Glasgow City then host Celtic on March 31 before visiting Rangers on April 14.

The reverse of those fixtures sees Celtic take on Glasgow City at home on May 1 before visiting Rangers four days later, with Rangers at Glasgow City a week later.

Rangers are at home to Partick Thistle, Celtic host Hibernian and Glasgow City welcome Hearts on the final day of the season.

With Montrose, Hamilton Accies, Spartans and Dundee United in a battle to stay up, there are key games to look out for at the other end too.

Following Dundee Utd's trip to Montrose on March 17, Montrose then face Hamilton Accies, while Dundee United take on Spartans on March 31.

Spartans then play Montrose on April 14 with Hamilton Academical versus Dundee United three days later.

Accies and Spartans go head-to-head on April 21 with United hosting Hamilton Accies at the start of May.

Days later Montrose face Motherwell again before Spartans are at home to Hamilton Accies the week after.

The season ends with the current bottom club Hamilton Accies playing Montrose, while Dundee United host Motherwell and Spartans welcome Aberdeen.

