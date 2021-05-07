Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Team news

Chris Basham and Sander Berge are both set to feature for Sheffield United when they face Crystal Palace at Bramall Lane.

Neither player reported any ill effects after returning from their respective injuries in the defeat at Tottenham last week, with Berge pushing for his first start this year.

Caretaker boss Paul Heckingbottom has no fresh injury concerns but Oli McBurnie (foot), Billy Sharp (thigh) and Jack O'Connell (knee) all remain sidelined.

Image: Sander Berge returned from injury as a substitute in the defeat to Tottenham

Crystal Palace's top goalscorer Wilfried Zaha will be fit to lead the line against the Blades.

The attacker reported discomfort in his groin ahead of last Saturday's loss to Manchester City but played the whole 90 minutes and has trained this week.

Roy Hodgson is still without Nathan Ferguson (match fitness), Mamadou Sakho (thigh), James McArthur (calf) and Connor Wickham (muscle), but James Tomkins is back in contention after a serious eye injury.

How to follow

Sheffield United

Crystal Palace Saturday 8th May 2:45pm Kick off 3:00pm

Last time out...

John Fleck getting away card-free despite appearing to stamp on Giovani Lo Celso's face last weekend summed up my betting escapades. One of my most confident punts of the weekend was one of Fleck or Ollie Norwood - who are playing with much more bite under Paul Heckingbottom - to receive a card against Tottenham. Spitting feathers, I was.

I'm back to recoup those losses, in a responsible way of course, by following Fleck in again this weekend at a juicy 100/30 to be carded with Sky Bet. Two fouls against Spurs took him to 13 fouls in his last six matches. His tendency for a lunge or cynical challenge will come into play up against the likes of Wilfried Zaha and Eberechi Eze. That angle should provide some excitement on what could be a tough watch.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-0

BETTING ANGLE: John Fleck to be carded (100/30 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Sheffield United have won their last three home league games against Crystal Palace, with this run stretching back to December 2009. Their last home league defeat against the Eagles was in December 2007 (0-1).

Crystal Palace are looking to complete their first league double over Sheffield United since the 2007-08 Championship campaign. This was also the last time they won a league game at Bramall Lane, 1-0 thanks to a James Scowcroft goal.

This is Crystal Palace's 10th Premier League game in the traditional Saturday 3pm kick-off slot this season, more than any other side (W6 D0 L3). It's just the 32nd such game to take place this term, meaning the Eagles have been involved in 31% of them.

Crystal Palace have lost just two of their last 20 Premier League games against sides in the relegation zone (W12 D6), going down 0-2 at Aston Villa in July and 0-1 at Burnley in November 2020.

Sheffield United are looking to secure back-to-back home league wins for the first time since a run of four in July 2020. However, the Blades have lost 27 of their 34 league games this season, the most they've ever suffered in a single campaign.

Crystal Palace have lost three consecutive league games for the first time this season, their longest run since a run of seven in July 2020. The Eagles have also failed to score more than once in any of their last eight league games (5 goals in total).

