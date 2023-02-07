FA Cup fourth round: Sheffield United end non-League Wrexham's dream with late replay win at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United denied Hollywood-owned Wrexham a blockbuster FA Cup clash with Tottenham as they won their fourth-round replay 3-1 with two goals deep into added time.

The National League side's journey under A-list actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney has caught the imagination of the country and most neutrals would have been wanting them to set up a glamour showdown with Antonio Conte, Harry Kane and the like.

And for large parts of the night that looked like it was in the script when Paul Mullin's controversial penalty had cancelled out Anel Ahmedhodzic's opener.

Image: Wrexham's top scorer Paul Mullin missed a penalty to put the National League side ahead

Mullin has been the leading man for the Dragons over the last two seasons, but fluffed his lines when he missed a second penalty shortly after.

And that allowed the Blades to play the role of villains as injury-time goals from Billy Sharp and Sander Berge mean it is they who play Spurs on March 1.

Sharp: I wasn't happy with a few of their players

Image: Sharp was pleased to put non-League Wrexham in their place

Following the win, United goal scorer Sharp said he was "glad" to beat the non-League side after finding some of their players' behaviour disrespectful.

The Blades captain told ITV: "I am glad we've beaten them. They are doing well in their league and we are doing well in ours but I wasn't happy with a few of their players there.

Asked what he was not happy with, he replied: "The way they've been as a club before the game, eyeing up Spurs before the game. They had not even beaten us.

"They thought we would just roll over when they got back in it and I think the referee was helping them as well, I don't think he gave me one foul all night."

Sharp did not save his talking just for the TV cameras as he also had words with Wrexham's players and staff in the tunnel.

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson was disappointed with the veteran's response at full-time.

"I am a bit disappointed with Billy to be honest with you, some of the things he was shouting down the tunnel at the end," Parkinson said.

"Well done Bill, you're a fantastic player, but I thought he was disrespectful after the game. I think the way the players celebrated and the crowd and staff was just a mark of how tough we made for them and they were relieved to get through.

"The message to Billy is: You're better than that, you really are. My players are humble people and a great credit to the football club."

Grimsby shock Luton to set up Southampton tie

Image: Harry Clifton scored Grimsby's opener in their 3-0 thrashing of Championship Luton

League Two Grimsby sprung a surprise and booked a trip to the Premier League's bottom side Southampton after a thumping 3-0 win over Championship Luton.

Harry Clifton and Danilo Orsi put the Mariners in control and when Danny Amos launched a free-kick into the top corner on the stroke of half-time the game was up for the Hatters.

Tella scores stoppage-time winner to help Burnley past Ipswich

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Nathan Tella scored in the first minute and very nearly the last as Burnley advanced to the fifth round with a 2-1 replay victory over Ipswich.

Tella needed only 46 seconds to put Burnley in front but after Ipswich hit back through George Hirst two minutes later it was turning into a frustrating night for the Championship leaders.

That was until the third minute of stoppage time, when Tella controlled a long ball into the box and sent a powerful finish beyond Vaclav Hladky to avoid an upset against the League One high-flyers.

Fleetwood defeat Sheff Wed to reach fifth round for first time

Image: Carlos Mendes Gomes scored the winner for Fleetwood against Sheffield Wednesday

Burnley's win set up a last-16 home tie against Fleetwood, who secured a deserved 1-0 home win over fellow League One side Sheffield Wednesday.

Carlos Mendes Gomes sent Scott Brown's side into the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time.

The on-loan Luton winger climbed highest to meet Phoenix Patterson's 60th-minute free-kick to score his eighth goal of the campaign.

Having inflicted Wednesday's first defeat in 15 games in all competitions and knocked out QPR in round three, the Clarets will hold no fears for the Cod Army.

FA Cup fifth-round draw

Southampton vs Grimsby

Leicester vs Blackburn

Stoke vs Brighton

Sheffield United vs Tottenham

Fulham or Sunderland vs Leeds

Bristol City vs Manchester City

Manchester United vs West Ham

Burnley vs Fleetwood