Southampton vs Man City preview, team news, kick-off, prediction

Team news and stats ahead of Southampton vs Man City in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has reported no fresh selection concerns ahead of Manchester City's visit on Saturday.

Winger Nathan Redmond came off the bench during the second half of Wednesday's 1-1 draw at Arsenal and is pressing for a recall.

Defender Mohammed Salisu was again an unused substitute as the Ghanaian centre-back closes in on a belated debut following a summer switch from Real Valladolid.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal’s draw with Southampton in the Premier League

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is unsure to what extent striker Sergio Aguero can be involved for City after he suffered a fresh setback this week.

The Argentinian, recently over a knee problem, returned from illness to feature as a substitute in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with West Brom but subsequently missed training on Thursday with an undisclosed issue before returning on Friday.

Guardiola otherwise has no fresh problems, though Eric Garcia and Oleksandr Zinchenko are expected to miss out again.

How to follow

Follow Southampton vs Man City in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Man City’s draw with West Brom in the Premier League

Opta stats

Southampton are looking to win back-to-back Premier League games against Man City for the first time since May 2003 (a run of three), after winning this exact fixture 1-0 in July last season.

Manchester City's 0-1 defeat in this exact fixture last season ended a run of six straight Premier League victories against Southampton, across which they had netted 17 goals.

Southampton's 1-0 win against Man City in July ended a run of 16 consecutive Premier League games in which they'd conceded to the Citizens. They last recorded consecutive clean sheets against them between March 2001 and May 2003 (3 games).

Southampton have won their final league match before Christmas in each of their last two seasons - both away wins against Huddersfield Town and Aston Villa.

When their final league match before Christmas has fallen away from home, Manchester City have registered just two wins in their last 16 attempts (D5 L9), with this their first on the road since a 1-2 defeat to Arsenal in December 2015.

Manchester City have won their last 11 away Premier League matches kicking off at 3pm on a Saturday and haven't lost an away Saturday 3pm game since September 2013, when they were beaten 3-2 by Aston Villa.

Southampton have scored at least twice in each of their last seven Premier League home games, scoring 16 goals in total in that run. Saints' previous 16 league goals at St Mary's had come over a period of 16 games.

Manchester City have drawn their last two Premier League games. They've not gone three without a win in the competition since a run of four in March/April 2017, the first three of which were all draws.

Man City's Sergio Agüero has been involved in 10 goals in his last 10 Premier League games against Southampton, scoring six and assisting four.

Raheem Sterling has been involved in 148 goals in all competitions for Manchester City since Pep Guardiola joined the club and is just two goals/assists away from becoming the first player to reach 150 goal involvements for the club under the Spaniard.

This week on the Pitch to Post Preview Podcast, Peter Smith is joined by Sky Sports News reporter Alan Myers and Sky Sports pundit Alan Smith to analyse Carlo Ancelotti and Mikel Arteta's work at Everton and Arsenal, ahead of their one year anniversaries.

Who has done the better job? We also hear from SSN reporter Paul Gilmour on whether Tottenham will bounce back from a frustrating week against Leicester - and the latest on Gareth Bale's fitness and Dele Alli's future.

Plus Sky Sports feature writer Nick Wright assesses Man Utd's 3-2 win at Sheffield United and makes his Pitch for why Leeds could upset Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side at Old Trafford…

Download the Sky Sports Football Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox