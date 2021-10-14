Southampton vs Leeds: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Southampton vs Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Southampton striker Che Adams will miss Saturday's Premier League home match against Leeds after picking up a muscle injury on international duty with Scotland.

Jack Stephens remains sidelined with a knee injury, while James Ward-Prowse will miss out through suspension, which should see Ibrahima Diallo feature in midfield.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has not ruled Raphinha out of Saturday's Premier League game despite his involvement with Brazil.

Image: James Ward-Prowse is suspended for Southampton

Raphinha is reportedly poised to make his first start for Brazil in the early hours of Friday morning against Uruguay in a World Cup qualifier.

Patrick Bamford will miss out after failing to recover from an ankle injury while midfielder Kalvin Phillips is likely to return following a calf strain.

Bielsa also revealed Germany defender Robin Koch - sidelined since the opening-day defeat at Manchester United - is currently in America to undergo a minor procedure to resolve a troublesome pelvic problem.

Luke Ayling continues to recover from a small knee operation, but Jack Harrison, Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw and Crysencio Summerville are all in contention.

How to follow

Last time out...

Opta stats