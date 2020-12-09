Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Tottenham Hotspur vs Antwerp. Europa League Group J.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur 0

    Antwerp 0

      Tottenham vs Antwerp preview: Europa League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

      Tanguy Ndombele returns but Serge Aurier (knock) and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (rested) will not feature for Spurs; Follow with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms and updates on Sky Sports News

      Wednesday 9 December 2020 14:53, UK

      Tanguy NDombele with Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho
      Image: Tanguy Ndombele will be available for Tottenham's final Europa Legue group game

      Team news and stats ahead of Tottenham vs Antwerp in the Europa League group stage on Thursday (kick-off 8pm).

      Team news

      Tottenham will have Tanguy Ndombele back for the Europa League clash against Antwerp after he returned to training on Wednesday.

      Serge Aurier will miss out with a knock, while Jose Mourinho has confirmed midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will be rested.

      Antwerp will be without Matheus and Sander Coopman, who are injured and have not made the trip to London.

      Who needs what?

      Highlights from Tottenham's win over Arsenal in the Premier League

      Both sides have qualified for the knockout stages, and a win for either will see them top the group. A draw would see Spurs through in second, behind their visitors.

      How to follow

      Follow Tottenham vs Antwerp with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms and live updates throughout the evening on Sky Sports News.

      Opta stats

      Romanian referee Ovidiu Hategan (L) talks to Istanbul Basaksehir FK staff members and forward Demba Ba
      Jose Mourinho believes both Paris Saint Germain and Istanbul players choosing to walk off the pitch together following an alleged racist comment from an official creates a powerful statement in the fight against racism
      • Spurs lost 1-0 against Royal Antwerp on Matchday 2 of this season's UEFA Europa League, their first-ever encounter with the Belgians.
      • Royal Antwerp's last away European match in England was back in September 1994, a 5-2 defeat at Newcastle United in the UEFA Cup with Andy Cole scoring a hat-trick.
      • Including qualifiers, none of Spurs' last 17 home European matches have ended as a draw (W12 L5), winning their last three while scoring 14 goals.
      • Royal Antwerp are looking to become the first Belgian side to win three consecutive away major UEFA European games since Anderlecht in December 2011.
      • Including qualifiers, Jose Mourinho has won 14 of his last 16 home matches in the UEFA Cup/Europa League (D1 L1), winning all five home matches in the Europa League group stage with Man Utd (2017/18) and Spurs (2020/21).

