West Brom vs West Ham preview, team news, stats, prediction, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of West Brom vs West Ham in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 8.15pm).

Team news

West Brom have no fresh injury worries ahead of the visit of West Ham.

The relegated Baggies are missing former Hammers winger Robert Snodgrass (back) and Branislav Ivanovic (hamstring).

Mbaye Diagne and Ainsley Maitland-Niles could return from the start after being second-half substitutes in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Liverpool.

West Ham will still be without Manuel Lanzini.

The attacker is struggling with a thigh injury and is unlikely to play again this season.

Hammers boss David Moyes has no other injury concerns as he looks to address a run of just one win from the last five league games and secure European football next season.

West Bromwich Albion

Jones Knows' prediction

David Moyes could really do with Sam Allardyce instructing his West Brom boys to have a real go in this game rather than sitting back in a typical Allardyce block. I've got a hunch that Big Sam won't be changing tact, though, and will set up to frustrate the Hammers, who are a team that relish playing on the break but struggle when tasked with opening up a well-marshalled defence. Both Everton and Brighton sat in behind the ball for large parts in their last two fixtures and only a classy Said Benrahma goal out of nothing was what they had to show for it. Are nerves getting to the players at a critical time?

I've taken West Ham on at the prices for most of the season, so there's no point me changing my approach now. I can easily swerve the odds-on for away win with the draw at 3/1 with Sky Bet carrying plenty of weight.

SUPER 6 PREDICTION: 1-1

BETTING ANGLE: Back the draw (3/1 with Sky Bet)

