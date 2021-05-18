West Brom vs West Ham preview, team news, stats, prediction, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of West Brom vs West Ham in the Premier League on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 8.15pm).
Team news
West Brom have no fresh injury worries ahead of the visit of West Ham.
The relegated Baggies are missing former Hammers winger Robert Snodgrass (back) and Branislav Ivanovic (hamstring).
Mbaye Diagne and Ainsley Maitland-Niles could return from the start after being second-half substitutes in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Liverpool.
West Ham will still be without Manuel Lanzini.
The attacker is struggling with a thigh injury and is unlikely to play again this season.
Hammers boss David Moyes has no other injury concerns as he looks to address a run of just one win from the last five league games and secure European football next season.
How to follow
West Brom vs West Ham will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League from 8pm; kick-off 8.15pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Jones Knows' prediction
David Moyes could really do with Sam Allardyce instructing his West Brom boys to have a real go in this game rather than sitting back in a typical Allardyce block. I've got a hunch that Big Sam won't be changing tact, though, and will set up to frustrate the Hammers, who are a team that relish playing on the break but struggle when tasked with opening up a well-marshalled defence. Both Everton and Brighton sat in behind the ball for large parts in their last two fixtures and only a classy Said Benrahma goal out of nothing was what they had to show for it. Are nerves getting to the players at a critical time?
I've taken West Ham on at the prices for most of the season, so there's no point me changing my approach now. I can easily swerve the odds-on for away win with the draw at 3/1 with Sky Bet carrying plenty of weight.
SUPER 6 PREDICTION: 1-1
BETTING ANGLE: Back the draw (3/1 with Sky Bet)
Last time out...
Opta stats
- West Brom have won just two of their last 16 Premier League meetings with West Ham (D9 L5), winning 1-0 in April 2014 and 4-2 in September 2016.
- West Ham are looking to complete their first league double over West Brom since 2005-06. The Hammers are unbeaten in four against the Baggies, winning the last two in a row (D2).
- West Brom won their final home game in their last Premier League season, beating Spurs 1-0 in 2017-18. They've not done so in consecutive top-flight campaigns since a run of three between 1980-81 and 1982-83.
- West Ham are unbeaten in their final Premier League away game in each of the last four seasons (W3 D1). They had lost their previous eight such matches in the competition prior to this run.
- West Brom are winless in their last 15 midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League games (D5 L10), since beating Swansea 3-1 in December 2016. The Baggies have lost all six such games under Sam Allardyce by an aggregate score of 18-2.
- West Ham have won 28 points away from home in the Premier League this season, with the Hammers last winning more on the road in a top-flight campaign back in 1985-86 (31), going on to finish third.
- West Brom boss Sam Allardyce has lost all four of his Premier League games against West Ham since leaving the club in 2015. He'd lost just one of his first 11 against the Hammers in the top-flight before taking charge of them (W6 D4).
- This will be the 24th Premier League meeting between West Brom's Sam Allardyce and West Ham boss David Moyes. Moyes has won 14 of the previous 23 (D3 L6), including each of the last seven in a row.
- West Ham striker Michail Antonio has been directly involved in 14 goals in his last 14 away Premier League starts (11 goals, 3 assists). Antonio has scored 24 away goals for the Hammers in the Premier League, five more than any other player for the club.
- No player has been subbed off more in the Premier League this season than West Ham's Jarrod Bowen (23). The last player to be subbed off more in a single campaign was Pascal Gross in 2017-18 (24).