Wolves 2-3 Coventry: Haji Wright wins it as Sky Blues come from goal behind in stoppage time in dramatic game

Coventry scored twice in stoppage time to win 3-2 at Wolves in an incredible FA Cup quarter-final at Molineux.

The Championship side took the lead early in the second half through Ellis Simms but appeared set for heartbreak when late goals from Rayan Ait-Nouri and substitute Hugo Bueno turned the tie the Premier League side's way in front of a jubilant home crowd.

But there was a dramatic twist when Simms equalised in the 97th minute, seemingly taking the game into extra-time, only for Haji Wright to go one better - winning it for Mark Robins' men with a fine finish in the 100th minute.

Coventry are going to Wembley, into the semi-finals of the FA Cup for the first time since they won the competition in 1987. Gary O'Neil's Wolves, who looked to have performed the turnaround themselves, are left wondering how they contrived to miss out.

Player ratings: Wolves: Sa (7), Semedo (6), S Bueno (5), Kilman (6), Toti (5), Ait-Nouri (8), M Lemina (5), Gomes (6), Doyle (6), Sarabia (5), Fraser (5).



Subs: Doherty (6), Chiwome (6), H Bueno (7).



Coventry: Collins (7), Van Ewijk (8), Thomas (7), Latibeaudiere (6), Kitching (7), Eccles (7), Sheaf (7), Bidwell (7), Palmer (7), Wright (8), Simms (8).



Subs: O'Hare (7), Torp (n/a), Tavares (n/a).



Player of the Match: Haji Wright.

How the drama unfolded

Wolves could point to the fact that they were without their best forwards - without almost any forwards - due to injuries to Pedro Neto, Matheus Cunha and Hee-Chan Hwang. It left the Premier League side with teenager Nathan Fraser leading the line.

But it was Coventry's forwards to the fore throughout, having by far the better chances during an open first half. Simms' inexplicable miss in the first half , presented with a tap-in after Jose Sa had saved well from Kasey Palmer, did not foreshadow what was to come.

Team news: Wolves were without Pedro Neto, Matheus Cunha, Hee-Chan Hwang and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde through injury so it was down to teenager Nathan Fraser to lead the line.

Coventry bolstered their defence with Milan van Ewijk coming in but went with two strikers, while Victor Torp and Callum O’Hare were named among the substitutes.

Milan van Ewijk was one-on-one with Sa soon after following better work by Simms, but the Wolves goalkeeper got enough contact on the low shot to divert it behind for a corner. They were warnings for Wolves but Simms punished them after the break.

There was a lengthy VAR delay after he bundled in the opener, due to a hint of handball, but the real drama was to follow, Coventry spurning chance after chance to take a two-goal advantage. Sa was superb, continually denying a team growing in confidence.

Wolves appeared to make them pay when Ait-Nouri swept home to equalise and then Bueno finished well after more brilliant work by the left-back turned playmaker. It had the home support singing of Wembley, relieved at the prospect of a scarcely-deserved win.

Image: Rayan Ait-Nouri scores a late equaliser for Wolves against Coventry

Coventry had other ideas and they deserve huge credit for their response. Callum O'Hare's cross was flicked on by Bobby Thomas and there was Simms again to score from close range. Even when level, they pushed for the winner and - outrageously - they found it.

Wright's finish from the left edge of the box was magnificent. Coventry could barely believe it, their fans ecstatic, the coaching staff on the pitch at the final whistle. They are going to Wembley but whatever happens next, this is a game nobody involved will forget.

Image: Haji Wright celebrates after scoring a 100th minute winner for Coventry

Wolves head to rivals Aston Villa in the West Midlands derby after the international break on Saturday March 30, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 5.30pm.

Coventry visit Huddersfield in their next Championship fixture on Friday March 29. Kick-off 3pm.

