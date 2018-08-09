Deadline Day deals: Every completed transfer on August's Deadline Day
Last Updated: 09/08/18 5:24pm
Who has come in? Which players have made a move? A round-up of every deal done on the final day of the summer 2018 transfer window...
Check below for a comprehensive list of all the ins and outs from across the English leagues.
Premier League
Thibaut Courtois Chelsea to Real Madrid - undisclosed
Andres Gomez Barcelona to Everton
Sergio Rico Sevilla to Fulham
Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa Marseille to Fulham
Lucas Perez Arsenal to West Ham - £4m
Bernard Shakhtar Donetsk to Everton - £28.5m
Carlos Sanchez Fiorentina to West Ham
Isaac Mbenza Montpellier to Huddersfield
Peter Gwargis Jonkopings Sodra to Brighton
Dan Burn Wigan Athletic to Brighton - undisclosed
Mateo Kovacic Real Madrid to Chelsea - season-long loan
Victor Camarasa Real Betis to Cardiff City - £6.6m
Filip Benkovic Dinamo Zagreb to Leicester - £13m
Daniel Arzani Melbourne City to Manchester City - undisclosed
Leander Dendoncker Anderlecht to Wolves - season-long loan
Sky Bet Championship
Declan John Rangers to Swansea City - undisclosed
Gary Gardner Aston Villa to Birmingham City
Jay Dasilva Chelsea to Bristol City - season-long loan
Michael Hefele Huddersfield Town to Nottingham Forest - undisclosed
Lukas Nmecha Manchester City to Preston - loan
Kayden Jackson Accrington Stanley to Ipswich Town - undisclosed
Canice Carroll Oxford United to Brentford - undisclosed
Sky Bet League One
John McCarthy Barnsley to Wycombe Wanderers
Jamie Hanson Derby to Oxford United - undisclosed
Josh Gordon Leicester City to Walsall - undisclosed
Tsun Dai Bury to Oxford United - undisclosed
Isaiah Osbourne Forest Green Rovers to Walsall
Ricky Holmes Sheffield United to Oxford United - season-long loan
Ivan Toney Newcastle to Peterborough - undisclosed
Alex Jakubiak Watford to Bristol Rovers - season-long loan
Stefan Payne Shrewsbury Town to Bristol Rovers - undisclosed
Ollie Norburn Tranmere to Shrewsbury Town - undisclosed
Andy Mangan Bala Town to Accrington Stanley
Sam McCallum Herne Bay to Coventry City
Bouwe Bosma Coventry City to Lewes - one-month loan deal
Sky Bet League Two
Joan Luque Heybridge Swifts to Lincoln City
Peter Vincenti Coventry City to Macclesfield Town
Anthony Gerrard Oldham to Carlisle United
Giorgio Rasulo MK Dons to Brackley Town
National League
Will Mannion Hull Ciity to Aldershot - loan
Scottish Premiership
Nicolai Brock-Madsen Birmingham City to St Mirren - half-season loan
International
Adrian Marin Villarreal to Alaves
Nikola Kalinic AC Milan to Atletico Madrid
