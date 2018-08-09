Deadline Day deals: Every completed transfer on August's Deadline Day

Who has come in? Which players have made a move? A round-up of every deal done on the final day of the summer 2018 transfer window...

Check below for a comprehensive list of all the ins and outs from across the English leagues.

Follow our online Transfer Centre for the latest transfer news and gossip.

Premier League

Thibaut Courtois Chelsea to Real Madrid - undisclosed

Andres Gomez Barcelona to Everton

Sergio Rico Sevilla to Fulham

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa Marseille to Fulham

Lucas Perez Arsenal to West Ham - £4m

Bernard Shakhtar Donetsk to Everton - £28.5m

Carlos Sanchez Fiorentina to West Ham

Isaac Mbenza Montpellier to Huddersfield

Peter Gwargis Jonkopings Sodra to Brighton

Dan Burn Wigan Athletic to Brighton - undisclosed

Mateo Kovacic Real Madrid to Chelsea - season-long loan

Victor Camarasa Real Betis to Cardiff City - £6.6m

Filip Benkovic Dinamo Zagreb to Leicester - £13m

Daniel Arzani Melbourne City to Manchester City - undisclosed

Leander Dendoncker Anderlecht to Wolves - season-long loan

Sky Bet Championship

Declan John Rangers to Swansea City - undisclosed

Gary Gardner Aston Villa to Birmingham City

Jay Dasilva Chelsea to Bristol City - season-long loan

Michael Hefele Huddersfield Town to Nottingham Forest - undisclosed

Lukas Nmecha Manchester City to Preston - loan

Kayden Jackson Accrington Stanley to Ipswich Town - undisclosed

Canice Carroll Oxford United to Brentford - undisclosed

Sky Bet League One

John McCarthy Barnsley to Wycombe Wanderers

Jamie Hanson Derby to Oxford United - undisclosed

Josh Gordon Leicester City to Walsall - undisclosed

Tsun Dai Bury to Oxford United - undisclosed

Isaiah Osbourne Forest Green Rovers to Walsall

Ricky Holmes Sheffield United to Oxford United - season-long loan

Ivan Toney Newcastle to Peterborough - undisclosed

Alex Jakubiak Watford to Bristol Rovers - season-long loan

Stefan Payne Shrewsbury Town to Bristol Rovers - undisclosed

Ollie Norburn Tranmere to Shrewsbury Town - undisclosed

Andy Mangan Bala Town to Accrington Stanley

Sam McCallum Herne Bay to Coventry City

Bouwe Bosma Coventry City to Lewes - one-month loan deal

Sky Bet League Two

Joan Luque Heybridge Swifts to Lincoln City

Peter Vincenti Coventry City to Macclesfield Town

Anthony Gerrard Oldham to Carlisle United

Giorgio Rasulo MK Dons to Brackley Town

National League

Will Mannion Hull Ciity to Aldershot - loan

Scottish Premiership

Nicolai Brock-Madsen Birmingham City to St Mirren - half-season loan

International

Adrian Marin Villarreal to Alaves

Nikola Kalinic AC Milan to Atletico Madrid