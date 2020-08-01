Aberdeen vs Rangers LIVE!

SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP PLAYERS TO TAKE A KNEEScottish Premiership players will take a knee ahead of kick-off this weekend as the 2020/21 season gets underway, live on Sky Sports.After Premier League players and staff in England showed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement following the 2019/20 restart - clubs in Scotland have teamed up with Show Racism the Red Card, the SPFL and PFA Scotland to show their solidarity with the ongoing anti-racism movement.Players are set to wear t-shirts promoting the work of Scotland's anti-racism charity and there will be a special video message featuring players from each of the 12 top-flight teams.MORE HERE