Date Competitions Sky Bet

December 2021

Wednesday 1st December

Premier League
Southampton 2 1 19:30 Leicester City
Watford 0 0 19:30 Chelsea
West Ham United 1 0 19:30 Brighton and Hove Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 0 19:30 Burnley
Aston Villa 0 0 20:15 Manchester City
Everton 0 0 20:15 Liverpool
Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen 1 0 19:45 Livingston
Dundee 0 0 19:45 St. Johnstone
Hibernian 0 0 19:45 Rangers
St Mirren 0 0 19:45 Ross County
Spanish Copa del Rey
Mensajero 0 1 15:30 Real Zaragoza FT
Bergantiños 2 0 17:30 Tudelano FT
Gimnástica Segoviana 0 1 18:00 Real Mallorca ET
SD Solares 2 3 18:00 Espanyol FT
AD San Juan 1 1 19:00 San Sebastián de los Reyes
Alzira 0 0 19:00 Fuenlabrada
Andratx 2 1 19:00 Real Oviedo
Atlético Mancha Real 0 0 19:00 Internacional de Madrid
UCAM Murcia 1 1 19:00 Deportivo La Coruna
Talavera de la Reina 2 0 19:15 UD Cornella
Arenteiro 1 0 19:30 SD Logroñés
CD Calahorra 1 0 19:30 Atlético Baleares
CE Europa de Barcelona 0 1 19:30 Amorebieta
Cacereño 0 0 19:30 Ponferradina
Extremadura UD 0 2 19:30 Zamora
Linares Deportivo 0 0 19:30 Gimnastic
San Fernando CD 0 2 19:30 Cultural Leonesa
Independiente Alicante 0 0 20:00 Real Betis
Panadería Pulido 0 2 20:00 Real Sociedad
San Roque de Lepe 0 0 20:00 Mirandes
Scottish Challenge Cup
Queen Of The South 1 0 19:30 Morton
Papa John's Trophy
Sheffield Wednesday 0 2 19:00 Hartlepool United
Sunderland 0 0 19:00 Oldham Athletic
Crewe Alexandra 0 0 19:45 Doncaster Rovers
Ipswich Town 0 0 19:45 Arsenal U21
The FA Trophy
Ashton Utd 0 0 19:45 Guiseley
Bradford P A 0 0 19:45 Marine
Women's International Friendlies
Brazil Women 0 0 00:00 Chile Women
Costa Rica Women 5 2 01:00 Nicaragua Women FT
Women's World Cup Qualifying
Armenia Women 0 10 07:00 Norway Women FT
Abandoned : Weather
Dutch Eredivisie
Feyenoord 1 1 19:00 Heracles Almelo
French Ligue 1
Angers 1 3 18:00 Monaco FT
Brest 1 0 18:00 St Etienne FT
Metz 1 3 18:00 Montpellier FT
Strasbourg 5 2 18:00 Bordeaux FT
Troyes 2 0 18:00 Lorient FT
Clermont 0 0 20:00 RC Lens
Lyon 0 0 20:00 Reims
Nantes 0 0 20:00 Marseille
Rennes 0 0 20:00 Lille
Paris Saint-Germain 0 0 20:05 Nice
Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid 0 0 20:00 Athletic Bilbao
Italian Serie A
Bologna 1 0 17:30 Roma FT
Inter Milan 2 0 17:30 Spezia FT
Genoa 0 1 19:45 AC Milan
Sassuolo 0 0 19:45 Napoli
American MLS League
New England Revolution 2 2 00:30 New York City FC AET
New York City FC win 5-3 on penalties.
National League South
Havant and Waterlooville 0 0 19:45 Dulwich Hamlet
Southern Premier League South
Harrow Borough 0 0 19:44 Farnborough
Gosport Borough 0 0 19:45 Wimborne Town
Tiverton Town P P 19:45 Yate
Italian Serie B
Parma 0 1 17:00 Brescia FT
Cittadella 1 0 19:30 Como

