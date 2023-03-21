Football Fixtures

Date Competitions

June 2023

June 2023

Tuesday 20th June

European Championship Qualifying
Austria 0 0 19:45 Sweden
Bosnia and Herzegovina 0 1 19:45 Luxembourg
Bulgaria 0 0 19:45 Serbia
Estonia 0 2 19:45 Belgium
Faroe Islands 1 1 19:45 Albania
Hungary 1 0 19:45 Lithuania
Iceland 0 0 19:45 Portugal
Liechtenstein 0 1 19:45 Slovakia
Moldova 0 2 19:45 Poland
Norway 1 0 19:45 Cyprus
Scotland 1 0 19:45 Georgia
International Match
Japan 4 1 10:55 Peru FT
Korea Republic 1 1 12:00 El Salvador FT
China 2 0 12:35 Palestine FT
Montenegro 1 4 17:00 Czech Republic FT
Germany 0 0 19:45 Colombia
Algeria 1 1 20:00 Tunisia
Brazil 1 1 20:00 Senegal
European Under-21 Championship Qualifying
Latvia U21 2 0 16:00 San Marino U21 FT
Denmark U21 2 2 17:00 Wales U21 FT
Andorra U21 1 1 19:00 Belarus U21
Kosovo U21 2 0 19:00 Estonia U21

