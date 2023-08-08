Football Fixtures

Fixtures
  • News
  • Teams
  • Tables
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Transfers
  • Watch
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet
Date Competitions Sky Bet

November 2023

Wednesday 8th November

UEFA Champions League
Napoli 1 0 17:45 1. FC Union Berlin
Bet on Football with
Real Sociedad 3 0 17:45 Benfica
Arsenal 0 0 20:00 Sevilla
Home 1/4 19/4 Away 19/2
Bayern Munich 0 0 20:00 Galatasaray
Home 1/7 15/2 Away 12/1
FC Copenhagen 0 0 20:00 Manchester United
Home 100/30 3/1 Away 8/11
PSV Eindhoven 0 0 20:00 RC Lens
Home 3/4 29/10 Away 100/30
Real Madrid 0 0 20:00 Braga
Home 2/9 11/2 Away 10/1
Red Bull Salzburg 0 0 20:00 Inter Milan
Home 4/1 16/5 Away 8/13
Scottish Premiership
St Mirren 0 0 19:45 Hibernian
Home 7/5 11/5 Away 15/8
Spanish Copa del Rey
Gimnástica Segoviana 1 3 17:00 Sestao
Scottish Women's Premier League
Spartans Women 0 0 20:00 Dundee United Women
EFL Trophy
Derby County 0 0 19:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers U21
Women's League Cup
Liverpool Women 0 0 19:00 Manchester City Women
Reading Women 0 0 19:00 Southampton Women
Sheffield United Women 0 0 19:00 Aston Villa Women
Sunderland Ladies 0 0 19:30 Durham Women
Italian Serie B
Lecco 0 0 17:30 Spezia
Palermo 1 0 17:30 Brescia
American MLS League
Atlanta United FC 4 2 00:00 Columbus Crew FT
Nashville SC 0 1 02:00 Orlando City SC FT

©2023 Sky UK