Moreirense
0
1
18:00
Braga
Alfreton Town
4
0
15:00
Boston United
FT
Banbury
3
0
15:00
Warrington Town
FT
Bishops Stortford
1
0
15:00
Darlington
FT
Chester FC
2
1
15:00
Blyth Spartans
FT
Curzon Ashton
0
1
15:00
Chorley
FT
Gloucester
0
1
15:00
Farsley
FT
Kings Lynn Town
1
4
15:00
Southport
FT
Scarborough Athletic
2
1
15:00
Brackley Town
FT
Scunthorpe United
1
2
15:00
Buxton
FT
South Shields
2
0
15:00
Rushall Olympic
FT
Spennymoor Town
2
0
15:00
Hereford FC
FT
Tamworth
3
0
15:00
Peterborough Sports
FT
AFC Totton
1
1
15:00
Hendon
FT
Beaconsfield
2
3
15:00
Basingstoke Town
FT
Bracknell Town
3
0
15:00
Tiverton Town
FT
Didcot Town
1
0
15:00
Winchester City
FT
Dorchester
2
1
15:00
Swindon Supermarine
FT
Gosport Borough
4
0
15:00
Hungerford Town
FT
Harrow Borough
3
2
15:00
Sholing
FT
Hayes & Yeading
3
2
15:00
Poole Town
FT
Merthyr Town
1
3
15:00
Chesham
FT
Plymouth Parkway
1
2
15:00
Hanwell Town
FT
Salisbury FC
1
0
15:00
Walton & Hersham
FT
Billericay Town
P
P
15:00
Dulwich Hamlet
Canvey Island
1
2
15:00
Whitehawk
FT
Carshalton Athletic
2
0
15:00
Concord Rangers
FT
Chatham Town
1
5
15:00
Cray Wanderers
FT
Enfield Town
2
2
15:00
Bognor Regis Town
FT
Hashtag United
2
2
15:00
Kingstonian
FT
Hastings United
2
1
15:00
Haringey Borough
FT
Horsham
1
0
15:00
Cheshunt
FT
Lewes
1
3
15:00
Folkestone Invicta
FT
Margate
2
1
15:00
Potters Bar Town
FT
Wingate & Finchley
1
4
15:00
Hornchurch
FT
Atherton Collieries
0
4
15:00
Radcliffe
FT
Bamber Bridge
0
2
15:00
Guiseley
FT
FC United of Manchester
2
0
15:00
Bradford P A
FT
Hyde
0
3
15:00
Lancaster City
FT
Matlock Town
5
0
15:00
Marske Utd
FT
Morpeth Town
2
0
15:00
Gainsborough Trinity
FT
Stafford Rangers
0
2
15:00
Marine
FT
Workington
5
3
15:00
Basford United
FT
Braintree Town
0
0
15:00
Farnborough
Chippenham Town
0
0
15:00
Maidstone Utd
Havant and Waterlooville
0
0
15:00
Truro City
St Albans
0
0
15:00
Dartford
Tonbridge Angels
0
0
15:00
Taunton
Torquay United
0
0
15:00
Chelmsford
Welling United
0
0
15:00
Bath City
Weston-s-Mare
0
0
15:00
Hampton & Richmond
Worthing
0
0
15:00
Hemel Hempstead
Yeovil Town
0
0
15:00
Eastbourne Borough
Cobh Ramblers
0
0
19:45
Athlone