Football Fixtures

Fixtures
  • News
  • Teams
  • Tables
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Transfers
  • Watch
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet
Date Competitions Sky Bet

September 2023

Saturday 9th September

European Championship Qualifying
Azerbaijan 0 1 14:00 Belgium FT
Bet on Football with
Andorra 0 0 17:00 Belarus
Estonia 0 4 17:00 Sweden
Ukraine 1 1 17:00 England
Kosovo 0 0 19:45 Switzerland
North Macedonia 0 0 19:45 Italy
Romania 0 0 19:45 Israel
FIFA World Cup South American
Uruguay 3 1 00:00 Chile FT
Brazil 5 1 01:45 Bolivia FT
Sky Bet League One
Exeter City 1 2 15:00 Leyton Orient FT
Fleetwood Town P P 15:00 Blackpool
Postponed : International call-ups
Lincoln City P P 15:00 Oxford United
Postponed : International call-ups
Reading P P 15:00 Bristol Rovers
Postponed : International call-ups
Shrewsbury Town P P 15:00 Bolton Wanderers
Postponed : International call-ups
Stevenage 2 2 15:00 Carlisle United FT
Sky Bet League Two
Bradford City 1 1 12:30 Grimsby Town FT
AFC Wimbledon 1 2 15:00 Stockport County FT
Colchester United 2 0 15:00 Tranmere Rovers FT
Crawley Town 4 1 15:00 Newport County AFC FT
Forest Green Rovers 1 4 15:00 Crewe Alexandra FT
Gillingham 1 0 15:00 Harrogate Town FT
Milton Keynes Dons 1 1 15:00 Notts County FT
Salford City 1 2 15:00 Walsall FT
Swindon Town 5 3 15:00 Sutton United FT
Wrexham 2 1 15:00 Doncaster Rovers FT
National League
FC Halifax 1 1 12:30 Southend United FT
AFC Fylde 0 2 15:00 Aldershot Town FT
Barnet 3 0 15:00 Altrincham FT
Bromley 4 1 15:00 Maidenhead United FT
Chesterfield 3 1 15:00 Dagenham & Redbridge FT
Eastleigh 0 6 15:00 Gateshead FT
Kidderminster Harriers 1 1 15:00 Rochdale FT
Oldham Athletic 0 0 15:00 Dorking Wanderers FT
Oxford City 5 2 15:00 Hartlepool United FT
Wealdstone 2 1 15:00 Ebbsfleet United FT
Woking 1 1 15:00 Solihull Moors FT
York City 2 2 15:00 Boreham Wood FT
International Match
China 1 1 12:35 Malaysia FT
South Africa 0 0 14:00 Namibia FT
Germany 0 0 19:45 Japan
Home 4/9 15/4 Away 19/4
United States of America 0 0 22:30 Uzbekistan
Scottish Challenge Cup
East Fife 2 1 13:00 Albion Rovers FT
Raith Rovers 3 0 14:00 Cliftonville FT
Annan Athletic 0 2 15:00 Peterhead FT
Arbroath 4 2 15:00 Inverness CT FT
Cove Rangers 0 2 15:00 Montrose FT
Dumbarton 1 3 15:00 Kelty Hearts FT
Dundee United 3 0 15:00 Dunfermline Athletic FT
Edinburgh City 1 4 15:00 East Kilbride FT
Morton 2 1 15:00 Elgin City FT
Stirling Univ 2 3 15:00 Airdrieonians FT
Coleraine 1 3 15:45 Hamilton Academical FT
Bala Town FC 0 2 17:15 Queen's Park
Women's Champions League Qualifying
Ferencvárosi TC Women 7 0 09:00 Spartak Myjava Women FT
Mura Women 7 1 10:00 Ljuboten Women FT
SFK 2000 5 3 10:00 Flora Women FT
Shelbourne Ladies 3 0 10:00 Cardiff City Women FT
BIIK Kazygurt Women 4 2 11:00 Cliftonville Ladies FT
Hajvalia Women 0 6 11:00 Fomget Gençlik Women FT
HB Køge Women 3 1 11:30 KÍ Women FT
Juventus Turin Women 1 1 12:00 Eintracht Frankfurt Ladies AET
Eintracht Frankfurt Ladies win 5-4 on penalties.
SK Sturm Graz Women 0 0 12:30 Stjarnan Women AET
Stjarnan Women win 7-6 on penalties.
Brøndby IF Women 2 1 13:00 ZFK Minsk FT
Lokomotiv Stara Zagora Women 0 0 13:00 GKS Katowice Women AET
GKS Katowice Women win 3-1 on penalties.
Arsenal Women 3 3 14:00 Paris FC Féminines AET
Paris FC Féminines gewinnt 4-2 im Elfmeterschießen
CFF Olimpia Cluj 0 0 14:00 Maccabi Kiryat Gat Women AET
CFF Olimpia Cluj win 4-3 on penalties.
Spartak Subotica Women 2 1 15:00 KuPS Women FT
Apollon Ladies FC 3 0 15:30 Samegrelo Women FT
Ajax Vrouwen 3 0 16:00 Dinamo-BGU Women FT
Glasgow City 3 0 16:00 Gintra Women FT
Vorskla Poltava Women 3 0 16:00 Osijek Women FT
St. Pölten-Spratzern 3 0 17:00 FC PAOK
Vllaznia Femra 0 2 17:00 Valur Women
Zürich Women 3 0 17:00 Birkirkara FC Women
Slovácko Women 2 0 17:30 Okzhetpes Women
Benfica Women 4 0 18:00 SFK Riga Women
Linköpings Women 1 0 18:00 Kryvbas Women
Levante Femenino 0 0 18:30 FC Twente Women
RSC Anderlecht Ladies 0 0 19:00 Brann Women
Vålerenga Women 0 0 19:00 Celtic Women
Friendly Match
River Plate 0 0 23:00 Universidad Católica
Northern Irish Premiership
Carrick Rangers 0 0 15:00 Ballymena United
Dungannon Swifts 0 0 15:00 Glenavon
Newry City 0 0 17:30 Glentoran
Women's Spanish Primera Division
Eibar Femenino P P 18:00 Madrid CF Femenino
Real Madrid Women 0 0 20:00 Real Betis Féminas
Welsh Premier League
Aberystwyth Town 2 4 14:30 Caernarfon Town FT
Haverfordwest County 0 4 14:30 Newtown AFC FT
Penybont 0 1 14:30 Colwyn Bay FT
Barry Town 1 4 14:45 Connah's Quay Nomads FT
The FA Trophy
AFC Dunstable P P 15:00 East Thurrock United
Aylesbury United 2 3 15:00 Bedford Town FT
Bedworth 1 5 15:00 Leek Town FT
Belper Town 2 0 15:00 Newcastle Town FT
Biggleswade Town 2 3 15:00 Bury Town FT
Bishops Cleeve 6 1 15:00 Paulton Rovers FT
Bootle 6 2 15:00 Consett FT
Burgess Hill Town 1 3 15:00 Hythe Town FT
Chasetown 5 1 15:00 Shepshed Dynamo FT
Coleshill Town 2 5 15:00 Carlton Town FT
Corinthian Casuals 0 1 15:00 Hartley Wintney FT
Dunston UTS 3 0 15:00 Ashington FT
Evesham United 1 1 15:00 Bashley FT
Felixstowe & Walton United 2 0 15:00 Brentwood Town FT
Frome Town 3 1 15:00 Cirencester Town FT
Gresley 0 6 15:00 Kidsgrove Athletic FT
Hanley Town 2 0 15:00 Cleethorpes Town FT
Hanworth Villa 1 1 15:00 Chertsey Town FT
Hednesford 0 3 15:00 Walsall Wood FT
Herne Bay 1 6 15:00 Leatherhead FT
Hertford Town 3 2 15:00 Grays Athletic FT
Heybridge 3 2 15:00 Barton FT
Horndean 2 3 15:00 Ascot United FT
Kidlington 2 0 15:00 North Leigh FT
Kings Langley 1 2 15:00 Cambridge City FT
Leighton 3 1 15:00 AFC Kempston Rovers FT
Loughborough Dynamo 1 1 15:00 AFC Rushden & Diamonds FT
Phoenix Sports 1 1 15:00 Metropolitan Police FT
Ramsgate 3 0 15:00 Northwood FT
Raynes Park Vale 0 1 15:00 Marlow FT
Redbridge 1 0 15:00 Stotfold FT
Rugby 1 5 15:00 Grantham FT
Runcorn Linnets 0 0 15:00 Witton Albion FT
Sheffield 1 1 15:00 Spalding Utd FT
Sittingbourne 2 1 15:00 Ashford Town (Middx) FT
South Park 2 1 15:00 Erith & Belvedere FT
Sutton Coldfield Tn 0 2 15:00 Boldmere St. Michaels FT
TBC 0 0 15:00 Stocksbridge P S
TBC 0 0 15:00 Bideford
TBC 0 0 15:00 Cray Valley Paper Mills
TBC 0 0 15:00 Corby
Thame United 0 0 15:00 TBC
Thatcham Town 2 2 15:00 Bristol Manor Farm FT
Trafford 1 2 15:00 Stalybridge FT
Waltham Abbey 6 2 15:00 Ipswich Wanderers FT
Westfield 4 1 15:00 Littlehampton Town FT
Witham Town 3 0 15:00 Maldon FT
Wroxham 2 4 15:00 Brightlingsea Regent FT
Southern Premier League Central
Barwell 0 2 15:00 Leamington FT
Berkhamsted 0 1 15:00 Long Eaton Utd FT
Bromsgrove Sporting 1 2 15:00 Kettering Town FT
Halesowen Town 2 0 15:00 Stamford FT
Hitchin Town 2 2 15:00 Redditch United FT
Mickleover Sports 5 0 15:00 Leiston FT
Needham Market 1 0 15:00 Stourbridge FT
Nuneaton 3 1 15:00 Coalville Town FT
Royston Town 4 1 15:00 Alvechurch FT
St Ives Town 2 3 15:00 AFC Telford United FT
Stratford Town 4 2 15:00 AFC Sudbury FT
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Moreirense 0 1 18:00 Braga
National League North
Alfreton Town 4 0 15:00 Boston United FT
Banbury 3 0 15:00 Warrington Town FT
Bishops Stortford 1 0 15:00 Darlington FT
Chester FC 2 1 15:00 Blyth Spartans FT
Curzon Ashton 0 1 15:00 Chorley FT
Gloucester 0 1 15:00 Farsley FT
Kings Lynn Town 1 4 15:00 Southport FT
Scarborough Athletic 2 1 15:00 Brackley Town FT
Scunthorpe United 1 2 15:00 Buxton FT
South Shields 2 0 15:00 Rushall Olympic FT
Spennymoor Town 2 0 15:00 Hereford FC FT
Tamworth 3 0 15:00 Peterborough Sports FT
Southern Premier League South
AFC Totton 1 1 15:00 Hendon FT
Beaconsfield 2 3 15:00 Basingstoke Town FT
Bracknell Town 3 0 15:00 Tiverton Town FT
Didcot Town 1 0 15:00 Winchester City FT
Dorchester 2 1 15:00 Swindon Supermarine FT
Gosport Borough 4 0 15:00 Hungerford Town FT
Harrow Borough 3 2 15:00 Sholing FT
Hayes & Yeading 3 2 15:00 Poole Town FT
Merthyr Town 1 3 15:00 Chesham FT
Plymouth Parkway 1 2 15:00 Hanwell Town FT
Salisbury FC 1 0 15:00 Walton & Hersham FT
Isthmian League
Billericay Town P P 15:00 Dulwich Hamlet
Canvey Island 1 2 15:00 Whitehawk FT
Carshalton Athletic 2 0 15:00 Concord Rangers FT
Chatham Town 1 5 15:00 Cray Wanderers FT
Enfield Town 2 2 15:00 Bognor Regis Town FT
Hashtag United 2 2 15:00 Kingstonian FT
Hastings United 2 1 15:00 Haringey Borough FT
Horsham 1 0 15:00 Cheshunt FT
Lewes 1 3 15:00 Folkestone Invicta FT
Margate 2 1 15:00 Potters Bar Town FT
Wingate & Finchley 1 4 15:00 Hornchurch FT
Northern Premier League
Atherton Collieries 0 4 15:00 Radcliffe FT
Bamber Bridge 0 2 15:00 Guiseley FT
FC United of Manchester 2 0 15:00 Bradford P A FT
Hyde 0 3 15:00 Lancaster City FT
Matlock Town 5 0 15:00 Marske Utd FT
Morpeth Town 2 0 15:00 Gainsborough Trinity FT
Stafford Rangers 0 2 15:00 Marine FT
Workington 5 3 15:00 Basford United FT
National League South
Braintree Town 0 0 15:00 Farnborough
Chippenham Town 0 0 15:00 Maidstone Utd
Dover 0 0 15:00 Weymouth
Havant and Waterlooville 0 0 15:00 Truro City
Slough 0 0 15:00 Aveley
St Albans 0 0 15:00 Dartford
Tonbridge Angels 0 0 15:00 Taunton
Torquay United 0 0 15:00 Chelmsford
Welling United 0 0 15:00 Bath City
Weston-s-Mare 0 0 15:00 Hampton & Richmond
Worthing 0 0 15:00 Hemel Hempstead
Yeovil Town 0 0 15:00 Eastbourne Borough
League of Ireland First Division
Cobh Ramblers 0 0 19:45 Athlone

©2023 Sky UK