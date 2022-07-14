Italy Women 1-1 Iceland Women: Valentina Bergamaschi rescues draw to keep Italy's Euro 2022 bid alive

Italy kept alive their hopes of reaching the Euro 2022 quarter-finals by coming from behind to take a point in a 1-1 draw with Iceland on Thursday.

Le Azzurre suffered a nightmare start to their campaign when they were beaten 5-1 by France, and they were staring at an early exit when Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir gave Iceland the lead inside three minutes at the Academy Stadium in Manchester.

But Valentina Bergamaschi equalised in the 62nd minute and, although Italy could not find a winner, victory over Belgium in their final group game could be enough to send them through. The draw kept Iceland second and Italy bottom in Group D, which also includes France and Belgium.

Image: Italy's Valentina Bergamaschi battles with Iceland's Dagny Brynjarsdottir

Iceland, who drew with Belgium in their first game, took the lead from the first chance of the game. Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir's long throw caused panic in the Italy box and Bayern Munich midfielder Vilhjalmsdottir let fly with a shot that flew inside the post.

Italy, quarter-finalists at the 2019 World Cup, pressed for the equaliser and finally found it just after the hour-mark when AC Milan's Bergamaschi timed her run perfectly to meet substitute Barbara Bonansea's pull-back.

The equaliser frustrated Iceland as it came just a minute after Alexandra Johannsdottir scuffed an opportunity to double their lead, hitting her shot wide from inside the box, despite having plenty of space.

Image: Iceland's Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir gets past Italy's Flaminia Simonetti

Italy pushed hard for a second goal as Bonansea's low shot hit the woodwork in the 73rd minute, while Iceland were left to rue their missed chances as Vilhjalmsdottir failed to convert an easy opportunity three minutes from time.

Vilhjalmsdottir knew her miss was a costly one for Iceland as she was seen in tears on the bench after going off.

Group D concludes on July 18 with all still to play for. France, emphatic winners in their opener, are in prime position to top the group but second spot is up for grabs. Iceland face France, while Italy will fancy their chances against Belgium after a much-improved performance in matchday two.

Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland

Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal, Switzerland

Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland

Group stage

Wednesday July 6

Group A: England 1-0 Austria

Thursday July 7

Group A: Norway 4-1 Northern Ireland

Friday July 8

Group B: Spain 4-1 Finland

Group B: Germany 4-0 Denmark

Saturday July 9

Group C: Portugal 2-2 Switzerland

Group C: Netherlands 1-1 Sweden

Sunday July 10

Group D: Belgium 1-1 Iceland

Group D: France 5-1 Italy

Monday July 11

Group A: Austria 2-0 Northern Ireland

Group A: England 8-0 Norway

Tuesday July 12

Group B: Denmark 1-0 Finland

Group B: Germany 2-0 Spain

Wednesday July 13

Group C: Sweden 2-1 Switzerland

Group C: Netherlands 3-2 Portugal

Thursday July 14

Group D: Italy 1-1 Iceland

Group D: France vs Belgium - kick-off 8pm, New York Stadium

Friday July 15

Group A: Northern Ireland v England - kick-off 8pm, St Mary's

Group A: Austria vs Norway - kick-off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Saturday July 16

Group B: Finland vs Germany - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK

Group B: Denmark vs Spain - kick-off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Sunday July 17

Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands - kick-off 5pm, Bramall Lane

Group C: Sweden vs Portugal - kick-off 5pm, Leigh Sports Village

Monday July 18

Group D: Iceland vs France - kick-off 8pm, New York Stadium

Group D: Italy vs Belgium - kick-off 8pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium

Knockout phase

Quarter-finals

Wednesday July 20

Quarter-final 1: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B - kick-off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Thursday July 21

Quarter-final 2: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A - kick-off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Friday July 22

Quarter-final 3: Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D - kick-off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village

Quarter-final 4: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C - kick-off 8pm, New York Stadium

Semi-finals

Tuesday July 26

Semi-final 1: Winners quarter-final 1 v Winners quarter-final 3 - kick-off 8pm, Bramall Lane

Wednesday July 27

Semi-final 2: Winners quarter-final 2 v Winners quarter-final 4 - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK

Final

Sunday July 31

Winners semi-final 1 v Winners semi-final 2 - kick-off 5pm, Wembley