Leeds vs Man City preview, team news, kick-off, live on Sky

Team news and stats ahead of Leeds vs Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday Night Football (kick-off 5.30pm).

Team news

Leeds will be without on-loan winger Jack Harrison as they host Manchester City on Saturday.

Harrison is ineligible to face his parent club so Ezgjan Alioski could make his first Premier League start in his absence.

Recent signing Diego Llorente is likely to be included in the squad but Pablo Hernandez (groin) is still unavailable and fellow midfielder Adam Forshaw is out long term after a setback in his return from a hip problem.

Manchester City could hand a debut to new £62m centre-back Ruben Dias, who joined the club from Benfica this week.

Strikers Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus remain sidelined while defenders Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko are also out and John Stones is a doubt.

Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is back in training after his positive Covid-19 test but the German will not be involved this weekend.

How to follow

Leeds United

Manchester City Saturday 3rd October 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Leeds vs Man City will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm on Saturday Night Football; Kick-off at 5.30pm.

Opta stats

Leeds have won three of their last five Premier League meetings with Manchester City (D1 L1), including the last two at Elland Road. This is their first such clash since March 2004 when Leeds won 2-1.

This is the first meeting in any competition between Leeds and Man City since February 2013, with the Citizens winning 4-0 in an FA Cup tie.

Manchester City have lost just one of their last 31 Premier League games against promoted sides (W25 D5), with that defeat coming at Norwich last season, who were promoted as Championship winners the previous year.

Leeds United are looking to win three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since January 2003.

Manchester City lost 2-5 against Leicester last time out, shipping as many goals in that defeat as they had in their previous 11 league games combined. They've not lost back-to-back Premier League games since December 2018.

58 per cent of Leeds' shots in the Premier League this season have been on target (19/33) - only Leicester (59%) have a higher such ratio so far in the competition this term.

