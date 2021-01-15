Leicester vs Southampton preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Leicester vs Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Leicester will be without Dennis Praet for Saturday's Premier League match against Southampton as the midfielder begins a lengthy injury absence.

The Belgium international is set for around three months on the sidelines after damaging a tendon in his hamstring in the FA Cup against Stoke.

Top scorer Jamie Vardy (hip) and midfielder James Maddison (knee) missed the third-round win at the bet365 Stadium, but are back in contention, along with right-back Ricardo Pereira (groin), winger Cengiz Under (hamstring) and defender Caglar Soyuncu (groin).

Southampton are expected to be without forward Danny Ings, who recently tested positive for Covid-19 following the 1-0 win over Liverpool and has been self-isolating.

Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy has, though, now ended his own period of isolation after being infected with coronavirus and is available again, while forward Che Adams has recovered from concussion.

Forward Nathan Tella and defender Mohamed Salisu have both picked up muscular problems, while midfielder Oriol Romeu (calf), Moussa Djenepo (thigh), winger Nathan Redmond (hip) and defender Jannik Vestergaard (knee) all continue their own rehabilitation. Michael Obafemi is recovering from thigh surgery.

How to follow

Opta stats

Leicester have lost their last two home Premier League matches against Southampton, one more than they did in their first 12 home games against Saints in the competition (W7 D4).

Southampton are unbeaten in their last four away top-flight matches against Leicester (W2 D2), winning their last two at the King Power Stadium.

The away team has won the last four Premier League matches between Leicester and Southampton, with the last home win in this fixture back in January 2017 (3-0 Saints). The last Premier League fixture to see five consecutive away wins was Crystal Palace vs Liverpool between May 2015 and April 2017.

Just 31 per cent of Leicester's Premier League points this season have been won in home games, the lowest ratio in the division. The Foxes have lost four of their eight home league games so far this term (W3 D1).

Leicester City are looking to win their first two top-flight league matches in a calendar year for the first time since 1984 under manager Gordon Milne.

Southampton are looking to keep four consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since a run of six in January/February 2016. Saints have kept eight clean sheets in 17 Premier League games this season, just one fewer than they kept in 38 games last term.

Having scored in 12 consecutive Premier League matches between September and December (25 goals scored), Southampton have failed to score in three of their last four league games (1 goal scored).

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has lost five of his last nine home league matches (W3 D1), as many as he suffered in his previous 77 games (W57 D15) spanning spells at Liverpool, Celtic and the Foxes. Having lost four home league games this season, Rodgers has only lost five in a season once previously, with Reading in the Championship in 2009/10.

All five of Leicester striker Jamie Vardy's Premier League goals against Southampton have been scored away from home - in six home appearances, he has only managed seven shots and three on target against Saints.

Each of Danny Ings' last five Premier League goals have all been scored in different months (September, October, November, December, January) - this is the second consecutive season Ings has scored in each of his first five months of a Premier League season.

