Luxembourg vs Scotland preview, team news, stats, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of the international friendly between Luxembourg and Scotland on Sunday.

Team news

Scotland's John Fleck remains in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19, but his six team-mates classed as 'close contacts' and ruled out of their previous game with the Netherlands are able to return.

That means David Marshall, Stephen O'Donnell, Nathan Patterson, Grant Hanley, John McGinn and Che Adams could all feature in Luxembourg, although Sheffield United midfielder Fleck will again miss out.

Steve Clarke plans for every available player to feature in Scotland's final warm-up match before their first group game next week, meaning Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson will win his first cap at the Stade Josy Barthel.

"John needs to isolate until the middle of next week," said Clarke. "The rest of the boys have been training as normal. Bad for John but good for everyone else.

"They trained every day so no set-backs physically. You can expect to see the others play. They are all fit and available, except for John, for the Luxembourg game which is good.

"We'll use this game to look at one or two different things. We want to get some minutes into players whose season may have finished a little while ago and maybe look at one or two combinations that might stand us in good stead during the tournament.

"I've got a few things to think about overnight but it will be a good team that's on the pitch."

Boss Clarke believes Scotland's new-found winning mentality can help his side become history makers at this summer's Euro 2020 tournament.

"The confidence got a big boost when we qualified for the tournament and you can see that in the camp and the attitude of the players," he said ahead of Sunday's game.

"They know they've done well to get where they are but they want to do even better - and that's a great combination.

"I don't like the word arrogance, it's a confidence and belief that if we reach our level of performance, we can achieve results against most teams.

"We did that the other night (against the Netherlands) and it's a mindset we have to take into the tournament and three very tough game against difficult opponents.

0:26 Scotland head coach Steve Clarke says his side are full of confidence heading into Euro 2020 and will relish the challenge

"It's nice when a top coach like (Jose) Mourinho says that and he's probably looked at the quality of player we have in the squad and it's all round strength as well as recent results.

"There's a good chance we can come out of the group but we have to make sure we get our preparation right, play those games and get the points required to get to the next stage."

How to follow

Last time out...

