Luxembourg vs Scotland preview, team news, stats, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of the international friendly between Luxembourg and Scotland on Sunday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 5pm).
Team news
Scotland's John Fleck remains in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19, but his six team-mates classed as 'close contacts' and ruled out of their previous game with the Netherlands are able to return.
That means David Marshall, Stephen O'Donnell, Nathan Patterson, Grant Hanley, John McGinn and Che Adams could all feature in Luxembourg, although Sheffield United midfielder Fleck will again miss out.
Steve Clarke plans for every available player to feature in Scotland's final warm-up match before their first group game next week, meaning Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson will win his first cap at the Stade Josy Barthel.
"John needs to isolate until the middle of next week," said Clarke. "The rest of the boys have been training as normal. Bad for John but good for everyone else.
"They trained every day so no set-backs physically. You can expect to see the others play. They are all fit and available, except for John, for the Luxembourg game which is good.
"We'll use this game to look at one or two different things. We want to get some minutes into players whose season may have finished a little while ago and maybe look at one or two combinations that might stand us in good stead during the tournament.
"I've got a few things to think about overnight but it will be a good team that's on the pitch."
Clarke: Winning mentality can lead to 'historic' Euros
Boss Clarke believes Scotland's new-found winning mentality can help his side become history makers at this summer's Euro 2020 tournament.
"The confidence got a big boost when we qualified for the tournament and you can see that in the camp and the attitude of the players," he said ahead of Sunday's game.
"They know they've done well to get where they are but they want to do even better - and that's a great combination.
"I don't like the word arrogance, it's a confidence and belief that if we reach our level of performance, we can achieve results against most teams.
"We did that the other night (against the Netherlands) and it's a mindset we have to take into the tournament and three very tough game against difficult opponents.
"It's nice when a top coach like (Jose) Mourinho says that and he's probably looked at the quality of player we have in the squad and it's all round strength as well as recent results.
"There's a good chance we can come out of the group but we have to make sure we get our preparation right, play those games and get the points required to get to the next stage."
How to follow
Luxembourg vs Scotland will be shown live on Sky Sports Football on Sunday; kick-off 5pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Last time out...
Opta facts
- This is Luxembourg and Scotland's first meeting since a November 2012 friendly match at the Stade Josy Barthel in Luxembourg City, a 2-1 win for Scotland thanks to a Jordan Rhodes brace.
- Luxembourg have never beaten Scotland in any of their four meetings (D1 L3), scoring just one goal and conceding 11 times. They avoided defeat once, a goalless draw in a Euro 1988 qualifier.
- Luxembourg have lost six of their last eight home matches in all competitions (W1 D1), with their solitary win in this run coming against Cyprus in the UEFA Nations League in October 2020.
- Scotland have lost their last five friendly matches on Sundays since winning 4-1 against Trinidad and Tobago in May 2004 under Berti Vogts at Easter Road.
- Luxembourg have lost 20 of their 23 international matches against the British home nations (England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales), winning one and drawing two. Their one win was the last time they hosted a home nation, winning 3-2 against Northern Ireland in a World Cup qualifier in September 2013 in Luxembourg City.
- This is Scotland's last match before their first game at the European Championship. They have won their last game leading up to a major tournament (Euros & World Cup) ahead of just one of their previous seven appearances (D3 L3), a 2-1 win over Malta before the 1990 World Cup. They have failed to score in six of their previous seven such matches.
- Luxembourg's Danel Sinani has been directly involved in seven goals in eight starts at Stade Josy Barthel for his national team, netting four goals and assisting three times.
- In their 2-2 draw with Netherland's last time out, Scotland had two players (Jack Hendry & Kevin Nisbet) score their first ever international goal in a single game for the first time since October 2019 versus San Marino (Stuart Findlay & Lawrence Shankland). Ryan Christie was the last player to score in back-to-back away appearances for the Scots (a run of three between November 2019 - November 2020).