WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights

Watch all the goals and the best action from the weekend's Premier League games so far

Last Updated: 23/12/18 11:29am
4:54
A Round-up of all the best Premier League action from Saturday including Crystal Palace's shock win at Manchester City and Manchester Utd scoring five past Cardiff City.
A Round-up of all the best Premier League action from Saturday including Crystal Palace's shock win at Manchester City and Manchester Utd scoring five past Cardiff City.

Watch goals from the Premier League as Crystal Palace stunned Manchester City, Leicester shocked Chelsea, and Manchester United thrashed Cardiff.

There were also weekend wins for Arsenal, Watford, Bournemouth, Southampton and Liverpool, while Newcastle were held to a 0-0 draw by Fulham at St James' Park.

Anybody in the UK can view the highlights for free, but you will need to create a free Sky iD - you can do that HERE.

Scroll down for highlights from the weekend's games...

Saturday

Cardiff 1-5 Manchester United

Manchester United started life without Jose Mourinho with a stylish and energetic display under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they thrashed Cardiff 5-1.
2:59
Highlights from Manchester United's 5-1 win at Cardiff
Highlights from Manchester United's 5-1 win at Cardiff

Manchester City 2-3 Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace beat Manchester City 3-2 at the Etihad to stun the champions and leave Pep Guardiola's side four points behind leaders Liverpool at Christmas.
2:56
Highlights from Crystal Palace's 3-2 win away to Manchester City
Highlights from Crystal Palace's 3-2 win away to Manchester City

Chelsea 0-1 Leicester

Jamie Vardy scored the winner as Leicester produced an impressive display to shock Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.
2:58
Highlights from Leicester's 1-0 win at Chelsea
Highlights from Leicester's 1-0 win at Chelsea

Arsenal 3-1 Burnley

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as Arsenal returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Burnley at the Emirates.
2:55
Highlights from Arsenal's 3-1 win over Burnley
Highlights from Arsenal's 3-1 win over Burnley

Bournemouth 2-0 Brighton

David Brooks struck twice as Bournemouth eased to a 2-0 victory over 10-man Brighton at the Vitality Stadium.
2:12
Highlights from Bournemouth's 2-0 home win over Brighton
Highlights from Bournemouth's 2-0 home win over Brighton

Newcastle 0-0 Fulham

Newcastle were held to a 0-0 draw at St James' Park by a Fulham side that kept their first clean sheet of the season.
2:58
Highlights from Newcastle's 0-0 draw against Fulham
Highlights from Newcastle's 0-0 draw against Fulham

Huddersfield 1-3 Southampton

Michael Obafemi's first goal for Southampton put the seal on a 3-1 victory at Huddersfield, earning new manager Ralph Hasenhuttl back-to-back wins.
2:59
Highlights from Southampton's 3-1 win at Huddersfield
Highlights from Southampton's 3-1 win at Huddersfield

West Ham 0-2 Watford

Watford moved up to sixth in the Premier League as goals from Troy Deeney and Gerard Deulofeu secured a 2-0 win at West Ham.
2:56
Highlights from Watford's 2-0 win at West Ham
Highlights from Watford's 2-0 win at West Ham

Friday

Wolves 0-2 Liverpool

Liverpool are guaranteed to be top of the Premier League on Christmas Day after extending their lead at the summit with a 2-0 win at Wolves.
2:52
Highlights from Liverpool's 2-0 win over Wolves
Highlights from Liverpool's 2-0 win over Wolves

