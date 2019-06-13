Liverpool transfer rumours

Nabil Fekir scored for Lyon as they beat PSG on Sunday

The latest on the players Liverpool have been linked with this summer - and who might leave.

Jurgen Klopp will be looking to strengthen after running Manchester City down to the wire in the Premier League title race.

But who might be coming and going?

The latest players Liverpool have been linked with...

Nabil Fekir - Liverpool are considering reviving their interest in the Lyon playmaker. The France international nearly moved to Anfield last summer before the £44.5m deal fell through after a failed medical. But the report suggests Liverpool will try again this summer to get their man but are only prepared to pay £26.7m for the 25-year-old (Eurosport, June 14); Fekir nearly joined Liverpool last summer, but the deal broke down. Has been told by Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas that he will now be allowed to leave.

Nicolas Pepe - The Lille winger is set to snub interest from several Premier League heavyweights and sign for Bayern Munich. Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United were all credited with interest in the 24-year-old (The Sun, June 8); Liverpool are front runners to sign Pepe (Daily Mirror, June 11); Liverpool will reportedly not pursue a deal for £60m-rated Lille forward this summer. (Daily Star, June 12).

Bruno Fernandes - Liverpool are to rival Tottenham and Manchester United for the signing of 24-year-old Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon. (Record, June 8).

Donny van de Beek - The Ajax midfielder would reportedly cost the Reds £49m. (Le Parisien, June 4).

Max Kruse - Liverpool have opened talks with the Werder Bremen striker, who is out of contract this summer. (Sunday Express, June 2); but Liverpool won't sign Kruse because Jurgen Klopp is impressed with Divock Origi's form and doesn't want to block the progress of Rhian Brewster at Anfield (Daily Express, June 11)

Neil Etheridge - With back-up goalkeeper Simon Mignolet potentially leaving this summer, could Liverpool snap up Cardiff's No 1?.WalesOnline say the Reds have made an initial enquiry over Etheridge's availability this summer, but have not yet launched a formal approach.

Adrien Rabiot - The out-of-contract PSG midfielder is set to turn down a move to Manchester United to sign a £170,000-a-week deal at Anfield (Daily Mail, June 3).

David Tavares - Liverpool coaches were wowed by young Benfica B midfielder David Tavares when the Reds came face-to-face with him in a Marbella friendly before the Champions League final (Daily Mirror, June 11)

Memphis Depay - Although Sky Sports News understands Liverpool will not be making a bid.

Matthijs de Ligt - Sky Sports News understands the 19-year-old will join Barcelona this summer, irrespective of interest from English clubs.

Ryan Fraser - Liverpool are monitoring the situation with a year left on his current Bournemouth deal. (The Sun, May 20).

Timo Werner - Regularly linked with Liverpool and set to be sold this summer if he does not sign a new contract, according to new RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann. (Bild, May 30).

Samuel Chukwueze - Liverpool want more reinforcements in forward positions and are considering the 19-year-old. (Daily Mail, May 21).

Joao Pedro - Set to join Watford in January 2020, but Liverpool have made enquiries. (Daily Mail, May 26).

Moussa Dembele - Liverpool have abandoned their pursuit of Moussa Dembele because of Divock Origi's end-of-season form (The Star, June 9).

The latest on those who could leave Anfield this summer...

CONFIRMED: Daniel Sturridge - The striker will leave Liverpool when his contract expires.

CONFIRMED: Alberto Moreno - Along with Sturridge, Moreno will also be released this summer.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - Liverpool are close to agreeing a new 12-month contract extension with the midfielder.

Dejan Lovren - AC Milan are interested in signing the Liverpool centre back, according to Sky in Italy. However, the Reds would only consider letting the defender leave if they receive an offer of at least £25m for the Croat. (The Times, June 13)

Mohamed Salah - Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are set for a £180m battle over the Liverpool striker this summer. (Daily Mail, June 4)

Sadio Mane - But the player insists he is happy at Liverpool despite being linked to Real Madrid.

1:39 With a host of clubs chasing the signature of Harry Wilson, we take a look at some of his stand-out moments for Derby this season. With a host of clubs chasing the signature of Harry Wilson, we take a look at some of his stand-out moments for Derby this season.

Harry Wilson - Newcastle, Southampton and Brighton are keen on the winger, Sky Sports News understands, after he spent last season on loan at Derby; Liverpool are ready to spark a German scramble for talented winger Harry Wilson - by letting the Welshman leave for £21m (Mirror, June 9)

Marko Grujic - Another loan could be on the cards with Torino and Werder Bremen said to be interested. (Liverpool Echo, May 29 and 30)

Divock Origi - The striker has been offered a new deal by Liverpool and the Reds are confident he will commit long term . (Express, June 4)

Xherdan Shaqiri - The Swiss has dismissed speculation linking him with a summer move away from Liverpool by declaring his desire to remain with the European champions.

Rafael Camacho - The 19-year-old forward has a year left on his contract and the Express and Star say Wolves are hoping to secure a deal, which could be worth around £10million.

