Harry Kane: Tottenham ready to follow racism protocol at Red Star Belgrade

0:23 Harry Kane says Tottenham will be focused on matters on the pitch during their trip to Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League, but if racist abuse is directed towards players they are prepared to follow UEFA's protocols Harry Kane says Tottenham will be focused on matters on the pitch during their trip to Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League, but if racist abuse is directed towards players they are prepared to follow UEFA's protocols

Harry Kane says Tottenham’s players will follow UEFA’s three-step protocol should they be subjected to racist abuse in their Champions League match at Red Star Belgrade.

Despite the Serbian side's boss insisting Spurs will not suffer any racism when the two sides meet on Wednesday, plans are in place in case they do.

Tottenham received abuse last time they played in Belgrade back in 2014 and the Group B clash is at the Rajko Mitic Stadium - where Serbia fans were found guilty of racist abuse against Portugal in their game last month.

Red Star fans were also banned by UEFA from attending the reverse fixture last month after they were found guilty of racism during a qualifying-round match against HJK Helsinki in Finland.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Harry Kane said: "Hopefully it doesn't happen and we just play a football match tomorrow.

"It will be a tough one and we will focus on that and try and get the win to put ourselves in a great position in the group.

"But if it does happen, there's obviously a protocol in place as there was in Sofia and as players, we follow that."

1:27 Charlie Nicholas wonders how Mauricio Pochettino and Tottenham can turn round their poor recent form when so many players are underperforming Charlie Nicholas wonders how Mauricio Pochettino and Tottenham can turn round their poor recent form when so many players are underperforming

'Spurs ready for hostile atmosphere'

Although Tottenham won the reverse fixture in London with ease, the Tottenham captain is expecting a much different encounter in Belgrade.

"I've heard from a few players the atmosphere is going to be tough and very hostile," Kane added.

"But once we're on the pitch we'll do everything in our power to win the game.

"We had a good game a few weeks ago but there were moments in that game - they had chances to score when it was only 1-0, 2-0 and it could have been very different."