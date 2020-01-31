Premier League transfers: Spending breakdown after Deadline Day

How much did Premier League clubs spend on transfers during the winter window? We crunch the numbers...

Premier League clubs splashed around £233m on 31 permanent signings during the January transfer window - but how much did your team spend?

The total expenditure was £86m more than last winter's total and produced a £188m net spend after teams recouped around £45m on player sales.

Manchester United made the most expensive acquisition during the window, with Bruno Fernandes costing £67.7m from Sporting Lisbon.

Tottenham signings Steven Bergwijn and Giovani Lo Celso were the next most expensive deals at £27m each from PSV Eindhoven and Real Betis, respectively - with the latter making his loan move permanent.

West Ham shelled out £25m for Hull forward Jarrod Bowen, Sheffield United spent £22m on Genk midfielder Berge Sander and Wolves snapped up Olympiakos winger Daniel Podence for £16.9m.

Twelve other players signed for Premier League clubs with fees of £10m or less.

SPENDING

Manchester United topped the spending chart with their £67.7m Fernandes swoop, followed by Tottenham (£54m), West Ham (£29m), Sheffield United (£23m), Wolves (£17.9m) and Aston Villa (£10.9m).

Liverpool (£7.3m), Burnley (£7m), Watford (£6.8m), Brighton (£5m), Norwich (£3.4m) and Everton (£1m) were more spendthrift, while the remaining eight clubs failed to spend a penny.

Analysis: Jose's Spurs taking shape

Sky Sports' Nick Wright...

Manchester United made the biggest signing of the window but no side was busier than Tottenham. Jose Mourinho was always likely to demand investment having inherited a squad languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League, and chairman Daniel Levy did not disappoint him.

Spurs offset Christian Eriksen's departure by signing Gedson Fernandes from Benfica and completing the permanent signing of Lo Celso from Real Betis, and they also strengthened their attack with their deal to bring in Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven.

They were unable to recruit a new striker to fill in for the injured Harry Kane as their interest in Olivier Giroud, Willian Jose and Krzysztof Piatek came to nothing. A mooted deal for Gareth Bale did not materialise either.

But Mourinho will be encouraged by the club's backing in the market. He will also be confident that there will be more of the same in the summer as he continues to shape this Spurs side in his image.

SELLING

Tottenham recouped the most cash from player sales during the window after receiving a cut-price £16.9m fee from Inter Milan for Christian Eriksen, whose contract was set to expire this summer.

Wolves cashed in £15m from selling winger Ivan Cavaleiro to Fulham. while Burnley (£4m), Liverpool (£3m), Aston Villa (£2.7m), Watford (£1.8m) and Manchester United (£1.5m) all replenished small sums from sales.

Analysis: Few January sales

Sky Sports' Nick Wright...

The January transfer window is a difficult time to buy, but this window has served as a reminder that it's an even trickier time to sell.

Over the course of the month, the only Premier League sides to accrue meaningful sums in player sales were Spurs and Wolves, who made £17m and £15m from the sales of Christian Eriksen and Ivan Cavaleiro respectively. Next on the list was Burnley, who made £4m from Nahki Wells' departure to Bristol City. It seems there was little demand for top Premier League talent in this window.

NET SPEND

Manchester United top the net spending chart with £66.2m, having recouped £1.5m for Inter Milan-bound Ashley Young - to marginally mitigate their blockbuster signing.

Despite recouping cash from selling Eriksen, Tottenham still recorded a £37.1m net expenditure, followed by West Ham (£29m), Sheffield United (£23m) and Villa (£8.2m) - who had topped the spending chart last summer with a staggering outlay in excess of £100m.

TOTAL TRANSFERS

In terms of total signings and departures combined, Wolves were busiest with 19 transactions during the month, primarily from shipping 12 players out on loan.

Manchester City, Chelsea and Bournemouth failed to make one signing on a permanent or temporary basis, while Arsenal loaned two and Liverpool signed two permanently.

You can search every player signed and sold during the January window using the interactive charts below. Tap the headers or use the search bar to order and filter results.

Players signed

Players sold