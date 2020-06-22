Premier League: One positive coronavirus test in latest phase of testing
Premier League to conduct 11th round of mass testing later this week; one positive case from 1,829 tests in 10th round
Last Updated: 22/06/20 8:19pm
The Premier League has confirmed it has received one positive test for coronavirus in the latest phase of mass testing.
The latest batch of tests, which were conducted between Wednesday and Sunday, were the first to take place since the Premier League restarted last week.
- Sky to show 64 live PL games - 25 free to air
- All the remaining PL games
- Premier League table | As it stands
A statement read: "The Premier League can today confirm that between Wednesday June 17 and Sunday June 21, 1,829 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, one person has tested positive.
"Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.
"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.
"No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the league and results will be made public after each round of testing."
Results from each round of testing are now expected to be announced every Monday due to match scheduling, but clubs will continue to test players and staff twice a week. Testing will continue throughout the remainder of this season.
This was the 10th round of testing, with just one positive case reported after 1541 tests in the previous round.
A total of 18 people have tested positive from 12,057 tests (0.14%) conducted since the Premier League started mass testing all players and staff in May.
The 1,829 test figure is significant because it represents the highest number of tests conducted in one round.