Arsenal transfer news: January transfer window 2021

All the latest Arsenal transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 winter window.

Have Arsenal had the best January transfer window?

Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth:

"When you think about which club has had the best window, you can certainly make a case for it being Arsenal. Simply because, Mikel Arteta said there would be two halves: he needed to send people out on loan and he needed cut the wage bill and he needed to reduce the number of players in the squad in the first half.

"In the second half it was about if they could bring in an attacking midfielder - an area the technical director Edu had pinpointed as an area that could be strengthened. The first half of the window saw Saliba, Kolasinac and Sokratis leave. Ozil was the big one with his contract terminated.

"Then they went out and got Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid. But it wasn't finished there. Arteta looked at some of the players in that squad being pushed down the pecking order and felt they were best served developing elsewhere instead of Arsenal. We're expecting a formal announcement on Mustafi at Schalke soon, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Joe Willock are both very close to going out on loan.

"Seven high-profile players he's managed to get off the books and he's managed to bring in Odegaard and Mat Ryan, I think Arteta and Edu have worked so hard and think what they've intended to do has come to fruition."

Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles has joined West Bromwich Albion on loan for the remainder of the season.

West Brom, Leicester and Southampton all held talks with Arsenal in the hope a last-minute loan deal could be agreed before the transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday.

But West Brom secured a loan deal until the end of the season for the England international.

Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock has joined Newcastle on loan for the remainder of the season.

Willock, 21, has made 16 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal this season, including seven in the Premier League - his last start coming in a 2-1 home defeat against Wolves on November 29.

The emergence of Emile Smith Rowe has reduced Willock's opportunities of regular game time under Mikel Arteta, while Arsenal also signed Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid on loan last month.

Confirmed Arsenal signings

Mat Ryan - Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan has joined Arsenal on loan until the end of the season (January 22)

Martin Odegaard - Arsenal have completed the signing of Martin Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid until the end of the season (January 27)

Confirmed Arsenal departures

Mesut Ozil - The midfielder's departure to Fenerbahce has been confirmed (January 24).

Sokratis - The Arsenal defender has had his contract cancelled by mutual consent (January 20).

William Saliba - The Arsenal defender has joined Nice on loan until the end of the season (January 4).

Sead Kolasinac - The left-back has agreed to join Bundesliga side Schalke on loan for the remainder of the season. (December 31).

Matt Macey - The goalkeeper has joined Hibernian on a permanent deal until the end of the season (January 8).

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - The England international has moved to West Brom on loan for the rest of the season (February 1).

Joe Willock - The midfielder has joined Newcastle on loan for the remainder of the season (February 1).

The latest Arsenal contract news

Emile Smith Rowe - Arsenal are ready to hand Emile Smith Rowe a new contract to secure his long-term future at the Emirates (Daily Mirror, January 21).

Rob Holding - The defender has signed a new three-year deal with the option of a further year that could keep him at the club until 2024.

Folarin Balogun - The teenager is talking to other clubs as is his right because his contract expires in the summer but Arsenal are also speaking to Balogun and his representatives about a new contract (The Transfer Show, January 6).