Stephanie Frappart to become first female match official at men's European Championships

Stephanie Frappart will become the first female official to be involved in a men's European Championship after UEFA confirmed the list of referees for this year's tournament.

The Frenchwoman was not named among the 18 referees to take charge of the 51 Euro 2020 games but she will be involved as a support match official, working either as a fourth official or a reserve assistant referee.

In the past two years, Frappart became the first female to referee a men's Champions League match and a French Ligue 1 game.

Frappart oversaw the Netherlands' 2-0 win over Latvia in March, becoming the first woman to referee a men's World Cup Qualifier.

In 2019, the 37-year-old refereed the UEFA Super Cup game between Liverpool and Chelsea and the Women's World Cup final when the Netherlands lost to the USA.

She took charge of Leicester City's clash with Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk in her debut Europa League game last October.

Image: Frappart greets Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt during a World Cup Qualifier in March

Earlier in April, Rebecca Welch took charge of Harrogate Town's League Two clash with Port Vale, becoming the first female referee to oversee a game in the EFL.

Meanwhile, English officials Michael Oliver and Anthony Taylor have been named among the 18 referees for Euro 2020 which has been rescheduled to take place from June 11 to July 11 later this year.

Ahead of the European Championships, UEFA has delayed a final decision on host cities for the tournament until Friday in light of the fallout caused by the failed attempt of 12 clubs to create a breakaway European Super League.

The Irish government does not expect to be able to meet UEFA's demand of filling stadiums to 25 per cent capacity for Euro 2020 games in Dublin, deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar has said, describing such a move in June as "too soon".