West Ham vs Southampton preview, team news, stats, prediction, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of West Ham vs Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky One (kick-off 4pm).

Team news

West Ham will check on goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski ahead of the visit of Southampton.

Fabianski suffered a knee injury in the warm-up at West Brom on Wednesday and boss David Moyes will make a late call.

Mark Noble and Manuel Lanzini look set to miss out again.

Southampton forward Che Adams will miss the final game of the Premier League campaign with a groin injury, but is expected to be fit to feature for Scotland at Euro 2020.

Midfielder Oriol Romeu could be involved again after stepping up his recovery from an ankle problem which needed surgery and sidelined him since February.

Takumi Minamino will be available for the last match of his loan spell from Liverpool, while full-back Ryan Bertrand, set to leave the club at the end of the season, has been carrying a calf problem and midfielder Will Smallbone (knee) remains unavailable.

West Ham's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League are over following Chelsea's win against Leicester. Liverpool's win at Burnley also ruled out fifth place.

But they are perfectly placed to clinch the second Europa League spot by finishing sixth. They just need to avoid defeat against Southampton on the final day.

However, a loss could see Tottenham or Everton leapfrog them, and leave West Ham in the Europa Conference League. They could miss out on the European spots all together, if both Tottenham won and Everton (with a big goal difference swing) won.

Regular readers will not be surprised to know I cannot back West Ham here at odds-on.

However, this decision is more to do with the scenario surrounding the game rather than a dig at the Hammers, who have continued to prove me wrong all season and are just one point away from securing an amazing top-six finish.

Southampton can be a fiddly side to keep quiet if bringing their usual pressing game to the party, so this will not be an easy one for David Moyes' team. A draw is all they need to cap a remarkable season and that is where my money will be going.

I do like the odds for James Ward-Prowse to end his season with a bang and score the opening goal. His durability has rocketed to ridiculous levels - playing every minute of every Premier League game for the past two seasons - as has his ability from set-pieces. He will be on free-kicks and penalties in this one and looks overpriced to score first.

CORRECT SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1

BETTING ANGLE: James Ward-Prowse to score first (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

West Ham are unbeaten in their last six Premier League meetings with Southampton, winning five in a row before their 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture.

Since drawing 3-3 in May 1994 in their first such meeting, none of Southampton's last 17 away Premier League games against West Ham have ended level, with Saints winning just four of those (L13).

Since losing three in a row between 2013-14 and 2015-16, West Ham haven't lost their final league game in any of the last four campaigns (W3 D1).

When finishing a league campaign away from home, Southampton have won just one of their last 13 final games (D4 L8), beating Man City 1-0 in the final game at Maine Road in 2003.

West Ham United need a point to guarantee a top-six finish in the Premier League for only the second time, finishing 5th in 1998-99 under Harry Redknapp. It will be manager David Moyes' best finish since he came 6th in his final season as Everton boss in 2012-13.

Southampton have lost nine of their 10 Premier League away games so far in 2021, with the only exception being a 2-0 victory at bottom side Sheffield United. Saints have conceded 30 goals in these nine defeats, scoring just seven in return.

Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse hasn't missed a single minute of Premier League football in either of the last two seasons - if he plays 90 minutes in this game, he will be the first midfielder to play every minute in consecutive seasons, and only the second midfielder to do so in more than one season, along with Gary McAllister (1993-94 with Leeds United, 1996-97 with Coventry City).

Since his first Premier League appearance for West Ham on February 3rd, only Kelechi Iheanacho (14) has been involved in more Premier League goals than Jesse Lingard (13; 9 goals, 4 assists). The record tally for goals/assists in a Premier League season for a player who didn't appear until as late as February is 15 by Bruno Fernandes last season for Manchester United (8 goals, 7 assists).

Against no side has Southampton's Theo Walcott scored more Premier League goals than he has against West Ham (6), while he's only had more goal involvements against Newcastle (11) than he has against the Hammers (10 - 6 goals, 4 assists).

West Ham forward Michail Antonio has registered 10+ goals in his last two Premier League seasons, one of only five players to manage that feat in consecutive seasons for the Hammers. His strike against West Brom took him to 46 Premier League goals for the club, one behind Paolo Di Canio's record of 47 which has stood since 2003.

