Premier League live on Sky Sports: Norwich vs Man City and Newcastle vs Aston Villa in February

Sky Sports has announced three new live Premier League fixtures to be shown in February, including Norwich vs Man City and Newcastle vs Aston Villa.

As well as the fixtures already announced for this month and the festive season, Sky Sports has added another match week of Premier League action as we head into the new year.

In the first of the newly announced fixtures, Norwich host Manchester City at Carrow Road on February 12. The Canaries secured a memorable 3-2 victory over Pep Guardiola's side in September 2019 during their previous season in the top flight.

Dean Smith will be looking to repeat that victory when his side entertain the Premier League title contenders on Saturday Night Football at 5.30pm.

On February 13, Sky Sports provide an exciting Super Sunday double bill as Aston Villa visit Newcastle at St James' Park at 2pm before the cameras turn to the King Power Stadium as Leicester host Champions League-chasing West Ham at 4.30pm.

Saturday December 18: Leeds United vs Arsenal, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday December 19: Everton vs Leicester, kick-off 12pm

Sunday December 19: Newcastle vs Manchester City, kick-off 2.15pm

Sunday December 19: Tottenham vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm

Sunday December 26: Aston Villa vs Chelsea, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday December 26: Brighton vs Brentford, kick-off 8pm

Monday December 27: Newcastle vs Manchester United, kick-off 8pm

Saturday January 1: Crystal Palace vs West Ham, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday January 2: Brentford vs Aston Villa, kick-off 2pm

Sunday January 2: Chelsea vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday January 3: Manchester United vs Wolves, kick-off 5.30pm

Friday January 14: Brighton vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 8pm

Saturday January 15: Aston Villa vs Manchester United, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday January 16: West Ham vs Leeds, kick-off 2pm

Sunday January 16: Tottenham vs Arsenal, kick-off 4.30pm

Friday January 21: Watford vs Norwich City, kick-off 8pm*

Saturday January 22: Southampton vs Manchester City, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday January 23: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, kick-off 2pm

Sunday January 23: Chelsea vs Tottenham, kick-off 4.30pm

New fixtures announced:

Saturday February 12: Norwich City vs Man City, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday February 13: Newcastle vs Aston Villa, kick-off 2pm

Sunday February 13: Leicester vs West Ham, kick-off 4.30pm

* Watford vs Norwich is subject to change should either club be involved in an FA Cup third round replay

On December 18, Arsenal go to Leeds for Saturday Night Football, then it's Newcastle vs Man City and Tottenham vs Liverpool on Super Sunday the following day, capped off with a Monday Night Football featuring Everton vs Leicester.

There are two live Premier League games on Sky Sports on Boxing Day as Aston Villa host Chelsea at 5.30pm, before Brighton vs Brentford at 8pm. Newcastle host Manchester United the following day at 8pm, also live on Sky Sports. To bring in the new year, Crystal Palace host West Ham on January 1, before Brentford vs Aston Villa and Chelsea vs Liverpool on January 2, and Manchester United vs Wolves on January 3.

Sky Sports will show 128 exclusively live Premier League matches during the 2021/22 season and is your ultimate destination for domestic football, with live coverage of the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and the recent addition of the FA Women's Super League.

The 2021/22 Premier League season will end on May 22, 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

2021/22 EFL season: Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.

The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday, May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday, May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday, May 29.