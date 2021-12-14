Premier League live on Sky Sports: Norwich vs Man City and Newcastle vs Aston Villa in February

Sky Sports has announced three new live Premier League fixtures to be shown in February, including Norwich vs Man City and Newcastle vs Aston Villa.
As well as the fixtures already announced for this month and the festive season, Sky Sports has added another match week of Premier League action as we head into the new year.
In the first of the newly announced fixtures, Norwich host Manchester City at Carrow Road on February 12. The Canaries secured a memorable 3-2 victory over Pep Guardiola's side in September 2019 during their previous season in the top flight.
- Get Sky Sports - latest offers
- Premier League: Live games on Sky Sports
- How to watch Premier League highlights this season
- Live football on Sky Sports this week
Dean Smith will be looking to repeat that victory when his side entertain the Premier League title contenders on Saturday Night Football at 5.30pm.
On February 13, Sky Sports provide an exciting Super Sunday double bill as Aston Villa visit Newcastle at St James' Park at 2pm before the cameras turn to the King Power Stadium as Leicester host Champions League-chasing West Ham at 4.30pm.
Trending
- Brundle: Max a worthy champion... but finale proved F1 must change
- Auba stripped of Arsenal captaincy | Arteta: Situation 'unpleasant'
- Verstappen back on track as F1 awaits Merc's next move
- Kathrine Switzer: I showed the world women can run
- Salah misses out as 10 PL players make World XI shortlist
- Transfer Centre LIVE! What now for Auba?
- Man Utd's match at Brentford off due to Covid
- Covid cancellations: Which games are off? What are the rules?
- Mardle's World Championship predictions
- PL Predictions: 22/1 Leeds can stun Man City
Confirmed Premier League fixtures live on Sky Sports
Saturday December 18: Leeds United vs Arsenal, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday December 19: Everton vs Leicester, kick-off 12pm
Sunday December 19: Newcastle vs Manchester City, kick-off 2.15pm
Sunday December 19: Tottenham vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm
Sunday December 26: Aston Villa vs Chelsea, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday December 26: Brighton vs Brentford, kick-off 8pm
Monday December 27: Newcastle vs Manchester United, kick-off 8pm
Saturday January 1: Crystal Palace vs West Ham, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday January 2: Brentford vs Aston Villa, kick-off 2pm
Sunday January 2: Chelsea vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday January 3: Manchester United vs Wolves, kick-off 5.30pm
Friday January 14: Brighton vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 8pm
Saturday January 15: Aston Villa vs Manchester United, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday January 16: West Ham vs Leeds, kick-off 2pm
Sunday January 16: Tottenham vs Arsenal, kick-off 4.30pm
Friday January 21: Watford vs Norwich City, kick-off 8pm*
Saturday January 22: Southampton vs Manchester City, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday January 23: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, kick-off 2pm
Sunday January 23: Chelsea vs Tottenham, kick-off 4.30pm
New fixtures announced:
Saturday February 12: Norwich City vs Man City, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday February 13: Newcastle vs Aston Villa, kick-off 2pm
Sunday February 13: Leicester vs West Ham, kick-off 4.30pm
* Watford vs Norwich is subject to change should either club be involved in an FA Cup third round replay
Bumper Xmas schedule already confirmed
On December 18, Arsenal go to Leeds for Saturday Night Football, then it's Newcastle vs Man City and Tottenham vs Liverpool on Super Sunday the following day, capped off with a Monday Night Football featuring Everton vs Leicester.
There are two live Premier League games on Sky Sports on Boxing Day as Aston Villa host Chelsea at 5.30pm, before Brighton vs Brentford at 8pm. Newcastle host Manchester United the following day at 8pm, also live on Sky Sports. To bring in the new year, Crystal Palace host West Ham on January 1, before Brentford vs Aston Villa and Chelsea vs Liverpool on January 2, and Manchester United vs Wolves on January 3.
Sky Sports will show 128 exclusively live Premier League matches during the 2021/22 season and is your ultimate destination for domestic football, with live coverage of the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and the recent addition of the FA Women's Super League.
Your club's Premier League fixture list
Follow the Premier League with Sky Sports
- 128 exclusively live Premier League matches.
- First pick of matches for every weekend of the Premier League season.
- The best punditry team in football including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp, Graeme Souness, Micah Richards and Roy Keane
- Kelly Cates in the presenter's chair for Saturday Night Football and Friday Night Football. While David Jones fronts Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.
- In-game goals and clips for mobile devices from Sky Sports live matches.
- Extended highlights On Demand through Game of the Day and Match Choice.
- Sky Sports is your ultimate destination for domestic football with live coverage of the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and the recent addition of the FA Women's Super League
- Find out more about Sky Sports
Key dates for the 2021/22 season
The 2021/22 Premier League season will end on May 22, 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.
2021/22 EFL season: Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.
The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday, May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday, May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday, May 29.
Win £200,000 with Super 6!
The Super 6 jackpot has rolled over. Could you land the £200,000 on Friday? Play for free, entries by 2pm.