Premier League live on Sky Sports: Man City vs Liverpool confirmed for April 10

Friday 18 March 2022 13:07, UK
Manchester City's huge Premier League clash against Liverpool, live on Sky Sports, has been confirmed to take place on Sunday April 10.
The top-of-the-table clash goes ahead as planned after neither side were drawn to play their Champions League quarter-final fixture on April 12.
City will face Atletico Madrid on April 13 in their second leg, while Liverpool host Benfica at Anfield on the same night.
With just one point currently separating champions City and Liverpool, when Jurgen Klopp's side travel to the Etihad on Super Sunday - kick-off at 4.30pm - the outcome will have huge implications for the title race.
Elsewhere, Tottenham's trip to Aston Villa will remain on Saturday Night Football on April 9; kick-off at 5.30pm.
Norwich vs Burnley is also on Sky Sports on Super Sunday at 2pm on April 10, as we bring you a huge game in the battle to avoid relegation.
To kick off that weekend on Sky Sports, Newcastle host Wolves on Friday Night Football on April 8, at 8pm.
April begins with Manchester United's home clash with Leicester on Saturday Night Football on April 2 at 5.30pm, followed by a Super Sunday double-header as West Ham host Everton (2pm) and Spurs host Newcastle (4.30pm). Monday Night Football sees Arsenal travel to Crystal Palace on April 4 at 8pm.
Liverpool's trip to Aston Villa is live on Saturday Night Football on April 16 (kick-off 5.30pm) while City will have the chance to respond when they visit Wolves the following day on Super Sunday at Molineux (kick-off 4.30pm).
Then comes the mouth-watering renewal of old foes at Anfield as Liverpool host Man Utd at 8pm in front of the Sky Sports cameras on April 19, the night before Chelsea host Arsenal (kick-off 8pm) as the battle to qualify for next season's Champions League intensifies.
West Ham still retain hopes of finishing in the top four and they will be the visitors to Stamford Bridge on Sunday April 24, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 2pm), and that all-London affair is followed by the Merseyside derby as Liverpool host Everton at 4.30pm as part of a Super Sunday double-header.
Manchester City visit Leeds on Saturday April 30 in an encounter which concerns both ends of the table, with Chelsea making the trip to Goodison Park the following day to face Everton at 2pm.
West Ham host Arsenal later that Sunday at 4.30pm while there is a Monday Night Football offering to complete the bill as Man Utd host Brentford on May 2 (kick-off 8pm).
Friday March 18: Wolves vs Leeds, kick-off 8pm
Sunday March 20: Tottenham vs West Ham, kick-off 2pm
Saturday April 2: Manchester United vs Leicester, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday April 3: West Ham vs Everton, kick-off 2pm
Sunday April 3: Tottenham vs Newcastle, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday April 4: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, kick-off 8pm
Friday April 8: Newcastle vs Wolves, kick-off 8pm
Saturday April 9: Aston Villa vs Tottenham, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday April 10: Norwich vs Burnley, kick-off 2pm
Sunday April 10: Manchester City vs Liverpool, kick-off, 4.30pm
Saturday April 16: Aston Villa vs Liverpool, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday April 17: Leeds vs Chelsea, kick-off 12pm
Sunday April 17: Newcastle vs Leicester, kick-off 2.15pm
Sunday April 17: Wolves vs Man City, kick-off 4.30pm
Tuesday April 19: Liverpool vs Man Utd, kick-off 8pm
Wednesday April 20: Chelsea vs Arsenal, kick-off 7.45pm
Thursday April 21: Burnley vs Southampton, kick-off 7.45pm
Saturday April 23: Brentford vs Tottenham, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday April 24: Chelsea vs West Ham, kick-off 2pm
Sunday April 24: Liverpool vs Everton, kick-off 4.30pm
Saturday April 30: Leeds vs Man City, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday May 1: Everton vs Chelsea, kick-off 2pm
Sunday May 1: West Ham vs Arsenal, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday May 2: Man Utd vs Brentford, kick-off 8pm
It couldn't be simpler: we'll have free-to-watch match highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website, app, and the Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after full-time of every fixture.
In addition, Sky subscribers will also be able to enjoy in-game clips from Sky Sports matches in our Digital match blogs.
The 2021/22 Premier League season will end on May 22, 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.
2021/22 EFL season: Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.
The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday, May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday, May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday, May 29.