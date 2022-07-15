England talking points: Alessia Russo rivals Ellen White for starting striker place, Fran Kirby back on scoresheet

Another win and another clean sheet for England but what are the takeaways heading into the quarter-finals of the Euros? Our England reporter Anton Toloui looks into the talking points from the 5-0 win over Northern Ireland.

Russo vs White

Alessia Russo could not have done any more to show she deserves to be England's starting striker.

The problem is she is up against Ellen White, who proved her worth with two goals in the 8-0 win over Norway.

Image: Russo scores her second goal against Northern Ireland

Any coach would call it a "nice problem to have" but with Russo scoring three times in three substitute appearances there will be calls for the Manchester United striker to get her chance.

With White being one of Sarina Wiegman's most trusted soldiers, that is unlikely to happen by Wednesday.

The definition of insanity is...

Yes, England won comfortably but the first 40 minutes would have frustrated England's coaching team.

England seemed to have only two plans of attack; a diagonal ball over the top of the defence and overlaps down the wings.

Image: England's Rachel Daly and Northern Ireland's Lauren Wade battle for the ball

Northern Ireland knew what to expect and tried to hit their opponents on the break.

Better teams will be able to punish England if they try the same old plays over and over again.

The return of 'Super Fran'

Fran Kirby told us after the Norway game she hopes to "get better as the tournament goes on" after returning from a long-term illness.

Three assists in the opening two games silenced the doubters and when England needed something special to break down a defiant defence she stepped up with a lovely goal.

Image: Fran Kirby celebrates scoring England's opener against Northern Ireland

With Ella Toone looking bright off the bench Kirby needs to remain in good form to keep her place in the side.

She certainly proved her worth on Friday night in her first 90 minutes since February.

It's not 'goodbye', it's 'see you later'

Northern Ireland end the Euros without a point and only one goal scored but the impact of their success is not measured by wins and losses at this tournament.

Image: England goalkeeper Mary Earps (right) shakes hands with players after Northern Ireland's Euro exit

The team has inspired a nation with thousands of fans turning Southampton green over the last couple of weeks and sell-outs at Seaview and Windsor Park in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Getting to next year's World Cup is now impossible but this team will be stronger for the tournament experience.

Not to mention how many more people will be getting into the sport as a result of this side's run to the Euros.

