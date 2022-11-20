Wales reporter notebook: Rob Page's side in good shape ahead of historic World Cup opener against the USA

The first Wales match at a World Cup in 64 years is almost here - and Rob Page's side are in pretty good shape.

Cue crossing of fingers, touching of wood and general looking to the sky for divine care of Gareth Bale, but Page would have taken the scenario in front of him had it been offered months ago.

Bale, fit. Tick. Ramsey, fit. Tick. Joe Allen making a near-miraculous recovery from a hamstring injury that a month ago had all but ruled him out of being part of the 26-man squad. Tick. While Allen won't be ready to start against the USA, he has somehow given Page hope he could maybe play a part.

A thumbs up and a smile from the midfielder on Saturday after another individual session with Wales' fitness and coaching staff, another rung climbed on the ladder to full fitness. It would be rotten, cruel and horrible luck should anything happen to a player in the final hours leading up to the opening game now.

Gleaning what I can from being at training and chatting to staff and players off microphone, the camaraderie once again with Wales is superb. It's part of this generation's DNA and definitely its USP.

They're smiling, laughing, chatting, saying hello and waving to anyone who'll wave back. It's a huge moment for the players who are very aware of how much support and hope is coming from home, plus the 3000 or so who make it to the match. To carry that on their shoulders doesn't appear to be a burden, but more something they're taking confidence from.

Even though there's been a rush to get ready for the World Cup, let's not forget a week ago most of the players were playing for their clubs, pretty much all within the Wales camp just want the football to start - they don't have long to wait now.

Who starts for Wales vs USA?

In terms of the starting XI, I'm going with the tried and tested back three that Page favours.

A three of Ben Davies, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham or Ethan Ampadu, then wing-backs Neco Williams and Connor Roberts.

I think Ethan Ampadu will play in defensive midfield as Joe Allen isn't able to start, which brings in Joe Morrell.

Then comes the firepower: Aaron Ramsey, Dan James and of course Gareth Bale, with the options of Kieffer Moore and Brennan Johnson either to start in a bold forward line or influence things from the bench.

How fit is Gareth Bale?

He is a phenomenal athletic specimen. Regardless of whether he's had a few injury problems, he is a phenomenal athlete and could be good at pretty much any sport. He really looks after his body, he has a strict diet. He is fit anyway.

Whether he's played as many minutes in the MLS as he'd have liked, we don't know because part of the deal there was that he wasn't going to play 90 minutes. LAFC were allowing him to run his own programme, his main motivation was to be fit to come to the World Cup, to be fit to lead Wales, not to necessarily drive LAFC's team.

He's taken a full part in the two training sessions I've seen. I asked him on Monday if he was fit and he said, '100 per cent'. I also asked if he could do a game every three or four days and he said, 'Yep, no problem'. You've got to take him by his word.

What are the facilities like for Wales in Qatar?

From the moment Wales got off the plane they've been very happy. They didn't necessarily get a choice in everything they wanted to do because they qualified late in June.

They're happy with the training facilities. It's a complex they're sharing with Japan although they can't see them at all. They have a couple of decent pitches to themselves and what they are really pleased about is they've got an amazing gym. It's said to be the best gym in Doha, it has everything and more that they need. It's got a swimming pool too.

They're in a brand new hotel which opened in October which they're pretty happy with. They've got everything a footballer needs away from football: table tennis, table football and of course the golf simulator. One or two of them are quite good at golf!

USA vs Wales - November 21, kick-off 7pm

Wales vs Iran - November 25, kick-off 10am

Wales vs England - November 29, kick-off 7pm

What is Wales' potential route to the final?*

If Wales win Group B....

Sunday December 4 - Last 16: England/Wales vs Ecuador (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)

Saturday December 10 - Quarter-final: England/Wales vs France (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)

Wednesday December 14 - Semi-final: England/Wales vs Belgium (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)

Sunday December 18 - Final: England/Wales vs Netherlands (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 3pm)

If Wales finish second in Group B...

Saturday December 3 - Last 16: Netherlands vs England/Wales (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)

Friday December 9 - Quarter-final: England/Wales vs Argentina (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)

Tuesday December 13 - Semi-final: England/Wales vs Brazil (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)

Sunday December 18 - Final: England/Wales vs France (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 3pm)

*Based on highest FIFA world ranking finishing top of respective groups and winning knock-out games