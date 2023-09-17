SWPL round-up: Rangers, Celtic, Glasgow City, Hibernian and Hearts win; Spartans-Hamilton draw

A round-up from the Scottish Women's Premier League as Rangers remain top, closely followed by Celtic and Glasgow City, while Hearts and Hibernian also win heading into the international break.

Montrose 0-12 Rangers

Leaders Rangers were the biggest winners over the weekend as they made it three wins in a week by thrashing Montrose at Links Park.

After dealing with a dangerous Demi Taylor delivery within the opening 60 seconds, Rangers began to take control of the game but were kept out by Lauren Perry and the woodwork early on.

However, the opener came just before the half-hour mark as Megan Bell - on her first league start this season - linked up with Rio Hardy before firing into the top corner.

Image: Hardy (right) scored four goals for Jo Potter's side (Credit: Rangers)

Mia McAulay - also back in the starting line-up - got the second after good work from Kirsty Maclean who picked the ball up in her own half before finding the winger who slid home.

Rangers had a third before half-time as Kirsty Howat's shot fell to Hardy who got in on the act as the visitors took control.

Nine goals followed after the break with deadline day signing Libby Bance getting the first of them, having come on as a second-half substitute.

Hardy then got her second and Rangers' fifth before linking up with Howat who got on the scoresheet herself just after the hour mark.

Just five minutes later it was seven for Rangers as Hardy got her second hat-trick in three games - heading home McAulay's cross before provider turned goalscorer as McAulay got her second of the afternoon.

Image: Middag (left), Bance (centre) and Howat (right) all scored in Rangers' win over Montrose (Credit: Rangers)

Tessel Middag got in on the act after 76 minutes after combining with Maclean - smashing home from the edge of the area.

Rangers' 10th came seconds later as Bance added her second on debut - latching onto Kathryn Hill's pass - before Howat got her second and Hardy rounded things off with her fourth and Rangers' 12th.

Aberdeen 0-4 Celtic

Image: Shen Menglu (right) scored in consecutive matches for Celtic (Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPL)

Celtic remain a point behind Rangers, with a game in hand, as they maintained their 100 per cent start to the SWPL season.

Natalie Ross, Kit Loferski and Nourimane Addi went close before Chloe Craig put Celtic ahead just before the break.

Addi retrieved a corner and curled a shot past Annalisa McCann - only to be denied by the post - but the ball fell to Craig who tapped into an empty net.

Amy Gallacher, who has been called into the Scotland squad to face England, then hit the post either side of the break.

However, Celtic's second would come with 16 minutes to go as Shen Menglu cut in from the left and fired home at the near post.

Jenny Smith then sealed the win with a late double - her first a contender for goal of the season as she fired into the top corner from around 35 yards out with her right foot, before getting Celtic's fourth with her left from 20 yards out.

Glasgow City 6-0 Dundee United

Image: Meikayla Moore (centre) scored twice as Glasgow City beat Dundee United (Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPL)

Defending champions Glasgow City remain two points further back - with a game in hand on Rangers - as they beat Dundee United at Petershill Park.

Meikayla Moore, Brenna Lovera and Aleigh Gambone went close for the hosts early on before Linda Motlhalo's long shot hit the woodwork.

Lovera would then see her header cannon off the bar - but this time the ball fell to Moore who tapped home for the opener.

Image: Glasgow City take on Celtic - live on Sky Sports - on October 5 (Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPL)

The pair combined minutes later as Moore got her and City's second before Motlhalo got in on the act with a curling effort before the break.

Substitute Aoife Colvill then scored with her first touch - following a long spell out due to injury - before Sophia Martin headed home City's fifth and Colvill got her second before the final whistle to round off a second win of the week.

Motherwell 0-1 Hibernian

Hibernian remain fourth after a narrow win at Motherwell's K-Park.

Grant Scott's side started well and went close through Tegan Bowie and Shannon McGregor before the hosts took control of the early stages after the restart.

However, Hibs then struck after the hour-mark as Jorian Baucom - who scored a hat-trick against Aberdeen - fired home after some good work by Abbie Ferguson.

It sealed a third straight win for Hibs, while Motherwell suffer a third straight loss before the break.

Hearts 6-1 Partick Thistle

Hearts are up to fifth, just two points behind rivals Hibs, after a convincing win over Partick Thistle.

It took just four minutes for Eva Olid's side to open the scoring as Ciara Grant's header was initially met by Danni Findlay and despite being blocked, the ball fell to Carly Girasoli who scored in back-to-back games.

Three goals then followed in 13 minutes as first Georgia Timms fired home from the edge of the box before Olufolasade Adamolekun cut in off the right, beat two players and scored her first goal for the club and Kathleen McGovern got Hearts' fourth before the break after meeting Grant's corner.

Rachel Donaldson pulled one back for Thistle with just over 10 minutes to go but it was Hearts who had the final say as Timms scored twice in the final stages to seal a hat-trick and three points for the Jambos.

Spartans 2-2 Hamilton Accies

Bottom side Hamilton Accies denied Spartans three wins in a week as they drew at Ainslie Park.

The hosts led after just 45 seconds when Simone McMahon fired home from the edge of the box and just three minutes later Dion McMahon double the home sides' advantage with a header from a corner.

However, Accies responded after the break as Josephine Giard pounced on a long ball and slotted home after 51 minutes.

The comeback was sealed with 15 minutes to go as Giard again was on target after slotting past Alicia Yates.

