Harry Kane: England captain hopes to still be playing when UK and Ireland host European Championships in 2028

Harry Kane says he is hoping to be in top shape for another eight or nine years and wants to help England win the European Championship on home soil in 2028.

England's top scorer, who will be a month shy of 35 when the 2028 Euros kick-off, said it would be a "dream come true" to win the tournament having lost the Euro 2020 final to Italy at Wembley.

"The perception in sport or football is that you hit 30 and people start to think it's the end," the Bayern Munich striker said after the UK and Ireland were named Euros hosts.

"But the way I am looking at it is that I almost have the second half of my career now.

"I've had nine or 10 years at the highest level and I'm hoping for another eight or nine years.

"With recovery, sports science and the way the game has adapted, it has allowed players to play for longer," added Kane, who turned 30 in July.

Kane cited Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as examples of players who were still performing at the highest level in their thirties.

"When you look at a lot of the top-level players - Ronaldo, Messi, (Robert) Lewandowski, (Zlatan) Ibrahimovic - they have almost got better as they hit 30," he added.

Current England players aged 32 and under in June 2028 Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Marc Guehi, Fikayo Tomori, Levi Colwill, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Ben White

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Gallagher

Forwards: Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden, Ollie Watkins, James Maddison, Jarrod Bowen, Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze

"Everything is maybe settled in your personal life, family, kids. You are comfortable with your body and you are comfortable mentally, where you are at. That just allows you to focus on the football.

"It [the Euro 2020 final at Wembley] didn't end the way we wanted it to but for sure there will be a bit between our teeth.

"Not just in Germany next summer but being at home [in 2028] and playing games at Wembley will bring back memories of the last Euros. To win a tournament would be special but to win it in your home country would be a dream come true."

What will England's Euro 2028 team look like?

Sky Sports' football journalists had a go at predicting what England's starting line-up will look like when Euro 2028 comes to home soil:

Sky Sports' Ones To Watch for Euro 2028

Rico Lewis (Man City)

Harvey Elliott (Liverpool)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton, on loan from Man City)

Noni Madueke (Chelsea)

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (Borussia Dortmund)

Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United)

Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)

Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland)

Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal)

Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal)

James Garner (Everton)

Reuell Walters (Arsenal)

Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton)

Curtis Jones (Liverpool)

Rico Henry (Brentford)

Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa)

