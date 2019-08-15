Premier League match previews: Team news, key stats, predictions

2:27 A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action, including Crystal Palace's trip to Chelsea and Liverpool v Manchester City. A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action, including Crystal Palace's trip to Chelsea and Liverpool v Manchester City.

Team news, key stats and predictions as the Premier League returns, with four games live on Sky Sports this weekend.

Chelsea will have Mason Mount available after he limped off in a sensational 4-4 draw with Ajax in midweek, but Ross Barkley will miss out. Jorginho is suspended for the game after picking up his fifth booking of the season last weekend.

Antonio Rudiger, who has played 45 minutes of Premier League football, remains sidelined after having an operation with Ruben Loftus-Cheek continues his rehabilitation from an Achilles injury.

Crystal Palace will have a fully fit squad to choose from for the trip to Stamford Bridge, with Andros Townsend, James McArthur, Gary Cahill and Cheikhou Kouyate are back after short-term knocks.

Mamadou Sakho and Connor Wickham, who have been out for a longer period, are also back in contention.

Stat of the match: Chelsea's Christian Pulisic has scored in each of his last two Premier League appearances - only three Americans have scored in three in a row; Clint Dempsey (three times - 2007, 2009 and 2012), Joe Max-Moore (2000) and Roy Wegerle (1993).

Burnley striker Chris Wood is fit and ready to return. The New Zealand skipper has missed the last two games with a hamstring problem but is back in contention as the Clarets look to end a three-match losing run.

Danny Drinkwater is working up to full fitness but will not be involved, nor will Johann Berg Gudmundsson (hamstring), although he is back in training.

West Ham will continue to be without Lukasz Fabianski on Saturday, with the goalkeeper expected to be sidelined for at least another month.

Jack Wilshire is also expected to be assessed during Friday's training session, while Michail Antonio will not be available until after the upcoming international break.

Stat of the match: Burnley's Chris Wood has scored in all four of his Premier League games against West Ham, averaging a goal every 45 minutes against the Hammers (5 goals, in 226 minutes). No player has a better 100% record of scoring against a specific opponent in the Premier League than Wood does against West Ham (4/4).

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce will once again be without Fabian Schar and Matt Ritchie. Schar is still working his way back from a knee problem, while Ritchie has suffered a setback in his recovery from minor ankle surgery following a challenge by Leicester's Hamza Choudhury in August.

Sean Longstaff serves the second instalment of a three-match ban following his red card against Wolves, while Florian Lejeune is closing in on a return from a second cruciate ligament injury.

Bournemouth will be without suspended midfielder Jefferson Lerma after the Colombia international collected a fifth yellow card in last weekend's win over Manchester United.

Dan Gosling, sidelined with a troublesome hip problem sustained in the summer, has been back in full training, so could come into contention. David Brooks (ankle) continues his own rehabilitation, along with Junior Stanislas, Andrew Surman and Charlie Daniels (all knee).

Stat of the match: In his managerial career in England, Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has taken charge of 915 games in all competitions - this will be his first ever meeting with Bournemouth, making them the 87th different side he's faced.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has pronounced a clean bill of health as his side return to St Mary's for the first time since their 9-0 thrashing by Leicester.

Ryan Bertrand is the only man definitely ruled out as the defender serves the final game of a three-match suspension following his red card against the Foxes. Moussa Djenepo is in contention to start after recently returning from a hip injury, while Cedric Soares is also available again after shrugging off a calf complaint.

Everton will be without midfielders Andre Gomes and Fabian Delph. Gomes suffered a fractured dislocation of his ankle in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Tottenham and is recuperating after surgery before embarking upon a lengthy period of rehabilitation.

Delph, who returned to the starting line-up against Spurs, will be missing once again, although manager Marco Silva has confirmed that Morgan Schneiderlin is available.

Stat of the match: Southampton have lost their last three home league games - they have never lost four in a row at St. Mary's, last losing four between April and August 1998 at their old stadium, The Dell (five games).

Tottenham are still without Jan Vertonghen, Erik Lamela and Hugo Lloris. Vertonghen and Lamela (both hamstring) will not be fit until after the international break while Lloris (elbow) will not play until 2020.

Spurs can call on Heung-Min Son after his red card at Everton last week was rescinded.

Sheffield United defender John Egan is expected to be fit. He was replaced by Phil Jagielka late in the victory over Burnley last time out having signalled to the bench, but Blades boss Chris Wilder is hopeful he will be ready to line up against Spurs.

Wilder suggested as many as three players were managing knocks in training but none have yet been ruled out.

Stat of the match: Sheffield United have lost just one away league game in 2019 (W6 D9 L1) - no team in the top-four tiers of English football have lost fewer (also Liverpool on one).

Leicester have no new injury concerns, with only long-term absentee Matty James on the sidelines as he continues to struggle with an Achilles injury.

Arsenal will be without Dani Ceballos for the trip to Leicester after he picked up a hamstring strain in the midweek draw against Vitoria. All the remaining first team players will be available.

There will not be a spot in the matchday 18 for Granit Xhaka after he was stripped of the captaincy following his angry exchange with fans a few weeks ago. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been named as the new Arsenal captain.

Stat of the match: Leicester's Jamie Vardy has scored eight goals in his eight Premier League starts against Arsenal. This includes three braces against the Gunners - no player has scored 2+ goals in more different Premier League games against Arsenal (Didier Drogba also 3).

Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire should be fit for Man Utd after picking up knocks in the midweek win against Partizan Belgrade. Victor Lindelof could also return, although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did say the defender had not trained this week.

Paul Pogba remains out for the rest of the month along with long-term absentees Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Eric Bailly. Luke Shaw and Axel Tuanzebe are expected to miss out too, while Ashley Young serves a one-match suspension after picking up five yellow cards.

Brighton remain without Bernardo and Jose Izquierdo for the game on Sunday while Adam Webster will also miss out after damaging his ankle ligaments in last weekend's game with Norwich City.

Stat of the match: Manchester United have never lost in their 11 previous home meetings with Brighton in all competitions, winning nine and drawing two.

Diogo Jota will return to the Wolves squad on Sunday. The forward missed the Europa League win against Slovan Bratislava through suspension and he is likely to start the match on Sunday.

Ryan Bennett (groin) is fit again but Morgan Gibbs-White remains a doubt with a back injury, while Willy Boly will not play again until next year after recently suffering a fractured leg.

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish is rated 50-50, according to boss Dean Smith. The attacking midfielder has been struggling with a heavy bleed on a calf that forced him out of the Carabao Cup win against Wolves, and the agonising late defeat at home to Liverpool last weekend.

Keinan Davis remains sidelined with a hamstring problem sustained during the Wolves game, while for fellow striker Jota the game comes too soon as he continues his recovery from a hernia operation.

Stat of the match: Aston Villa beat Wolves in their League Cup meeting last month - they last beat them twice in the same season in the 2003-04 Premier League campaign.

Liverpool defender Joel Matip has not recovered from a knee injury and will miss the visit of Manchester City.

Virgil Van Dijk, who was absent from training on Thursday "for other reasons" according to manager Jurgen Klopp, is fully fit and captain Jordan Henderson has recovered from illness. Xherdan Shaqiri remains sidelined with a calf problem.

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo will make his first Premier League appearance in 18 months after Ederson was ruled out.

A thigh injury forced the number one off at half-time in the midweek draw at Atalanta and he has failed a fitness test ahead of the Anfield trip.

David Silva looks unlikely to play due to a muscular injury of his own and there are also doubts over Rodri (hamstring). Oleksandr Zinchenko, Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte remain sidelined.

Stat of the match: Since becoming Barcelona manager in 2008, Man City boss Pep Guardiola has lost more games against Jurgen Klopp in all competitions than he has against any other manager (7).

