Premier League match previews: Team news, key stats, predictions

Team news, key stats and predictions for the midweek Premier League action.

Onel Hernandez is the latest Norwich player set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, with the winger expected to be out for the next eight weeks after knee surgery ahead of Friday's home game with Leicester.

He joins Sam Byram on the treatment table long-term after the defender was ruled out for the rest of the Premier League season with a hamstring injury. Timm Klose (knee) and Christoph Zimmermann (hamstring) are also absent.

Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho has passed concussion protocols and is available. Iheanacho was taken off at half-time of Saturday's 1-0 home defeat to Manchester City following a collision with goalkeeper Ederson.

Hamza Choudhury returns from a one-game suspension, while fellow midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Nampalys Mendy are doubtful due to knee injuries.

Stat of the match: Norwich have won just one of their last 14 Premier League games (D5 L8) and have failed to score in each of their last three. Indeed, Norwich's last two goals have been penalties, with the Canaries not scoring from open play since the 4th minute of their match against Crystal Palace on New Year's Day.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 1-3 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Brighton vs Crystal Palace, Saturday 12.30pm

Dale Stephens is back in contention for Brighton as they prepare to host rivals Crystal Palace.

The midfielder, who missed the last two matches against Watford and Sheffield United, is available for selection after recovering from a groin injury.

Tariq Lamptey and Alexis MacAllister are also fit again and looking for a place in Graham Potter's squad, which leaves Jose Izquierdo (knee) as the only absentee.

0:43 Graham Potter is asked if he felt surprised by how intense his first A23 derby was when Brighton and Crystal Palace drew at Selhurst Park in December Graham Potter is asked if he felt surprised by how intense his first A23 derby was when Brighton and Crystal Palace drew at Selhurst Park in December

Crystal Palace will check the fitness of captain Luka Milivojevic before the trip.

The midfielder missed the 1-0 win over Newcastle last weekend due to illness but is back in training.

Jeffrey Schlupp (hip) and Mamadou Sakho (hamstring) are also closing in on a return although are not expected to feature at the Amex, while defender James Tomkins (hamstring) continues rehabilitation.

Stat of the match: Brighton's Glenn Murray has scored six goals in his last eight appearances in Brighton vs Crystal Palace matches in all competition (2 for Palace, 4 for Brighton), netting in each of his last four for the Seagulls.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Bournemouth vs Chelsea, Saturday 3pm

Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake could return to face his former club Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium. Dutchman Ake, who left the Blues on a permanent deal during June 2017, sat out last weekend's defeat at Burnley because of concussion. Midfielder Jefferson Lerma (back) could also be in contention after returning to training.

Wales international David Brooks (ankle), forward Arnaut Danjuma (foot), defender Chris Mepham (knee), Lloyd Kelly (thigh) and Charlie Daniels (knee) all continue their own recovery.

1:21 Frank Lampard insists the mood within the Chelsea squad is positive despite the defeat to Bayern Munich, and he expects a positive reaction in Saturday's trip to Bournemouth Frank Lampard insists the mood within the Chelsea squad is positive despite the defeat to Bayern Munich, and he expects a positive reaction in Saturday's trip to Bournemouth

Tammy Abraham will miss Chelsea's Premier League trip to Bournemouth with a recurrence of his ankle injury. The England striker hobbled out of the warm down after Chelsea's 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Christian Pulisic (adductor), N'Golo Kante (adductor) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (hamstring) are all still sidelined.

Stat of the match: Bournemouth have won three of their last four Premier League meetings with Chelsea (L1), including the last two in a row. They're looking to complete the league double over Chelsea for the very first time.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Newcastle vs Burnley, Saturday 3pm

Jonjo Shelvey is back in the Newcastle squad for Saturday's crucial Premier League clash with Burnley. The midfielder has missed the last six games with a hamstring injury, but has returned to training this week along with defenders Emil Krafth (ankle) and Javier Manquillo (hamstring).

However, loan signing Valentino Lazaro is suspended following his red card at Crystal Palace last weekend and Ciaran Clark will miss the rest of the season with ankle ligament damage, joining fellow defenders Paul Dummett (hamstring) and Jetro Willems (knee ligaments) and striker Andy Carroll (hamstring) on the sidelines.

Burnley striker Chris Wood will return to contention. The Clarets' leading goalscorer (hamstring) missed last week's home win against Bournemouth, but has returned to full training and boss Sean Dyche must decide whether to recall him or retain Matej Vydra.

Midfielder Johan Berg Gudmundsson has had a minor setback in his recovery from a hamstring problem, while Ashley Barnes (hernia) and Matthew Lowton (knee) are still out.

Stat of the match: Newcastle striker Joelinton has gone 24 games, 1946 minutes and attempted 35 shots since his last Premier League goal against Tottenham in August.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

0:57 Steve Bruce says the club are taking extra precautions against the coronavirus and have even stopped handshakes around Newcastle's training ground Steve Bruce says the club are taking extra precautions against the coronavirus and have even stopped handshakes around Newcastle's training ground

West Ham vs Southampton, Saturday 3pm

West Ham will be without Tomas Soucek and Ryan Fredericks for the Premier League clash against Southampton.

January signing Soucek suffered a hip injury at Liverpool on Monday night and faces three weeks out, while Fredericks had a shoulder operation this week.

Jarrod Bowen could make his full debut after two substitute appearances since his deadline-day switch from Hull.

0:45 David Moyes says West Ham's new signing Jarrod Bowen can't be expected to save them from relegation David Moyes says West Ham's new signing Jarrod Bowen can't be expected to save them from relegation

Kyle Walker-Peters is back in contention for Southampton's trip to the London Stadium.

The Tottenham loanee has shaken off a calf concern and has trained all week with the south coast club.

Nathan Redmond remains sidelined with a hip injury and could be out of action for another month.

Stat of the match: No side has won fewer Premier League points at home than West Ham this season (12). Meanwhile, Southampton have won a league-high share 59% of their points away from home this term (20/34).

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Watford vs Liverpool Live on

Watford boss Nigel Pearson may have Daryl Janmaat available for the visit of Liverpool, after the defender returned to full training this week. He has been absent in recent months with a knee injury, but after recovering could be part of the squad for this weekend's game at Vicarage Road.

Ismaila Sarr made his return in the 3-0 loss away to Manchester United on Sunday and Kiko Femenia (hamstring) is another who could be welcomed back into the fold for the clash with the Premier League champions-elect.

Liverpool midfielders James Milner and Jordan Henderson remain absent. Milner, who missed Monday's win over West Ham with a minor muscle injury, could return for Tuesday's FA Cup tie at Chelsea. Henderson (hamstring) is likely to be sidelined for another fortnight while Xherdan Shaqiri (calf) is no closer to being in contention.

0:56 Jurgen Klopp insists records don't motivate him, as his Liverpool team look to win a record 19th consecutive Premier League match against Watford on Saturday Jurgen Klopp insists records don't motivate him, as his Liverpool team look to win a record 19th consecutive Premier League match against Watford on Saturday

Stat of the match: Watford are winless in their last eight Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D1 L7), losing each of the last four by an aggregate score of 0-15.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 1-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Tottenham vs Wolves, Sunday 2pm

Tottenham will be without Ryan Sessegnon against Wolves. The winger suffered a hip injury in the build-up to last week's loss to Chelsea and will not be fit for Sunday's game.

Erik Lamela (groin) is not training with the team but will be on the bench while Harry Kane (hamstring), Moussa Sissoko (knee) and Son Heung-min (arm) remain injured.

3:19 Tottenham's Ben Davies attempts to teach Welsh to team-mate Eric Dier, before his team-mate turns the tables with Portuguese! Tottenham's Ben Davies attempts to teach Welsh to team-mate Eric Dier, before his team-mate turns the tables with Portuguese!

Raul Jimenez, Diogo Jota and Ruben Neves are expected to return for Wolves after being rested at Espanyol. The trio were given a breather for Thursday's 3-2 Europa League defeat in Barcelona as Wolves progressed 6-3 on aggregate.

Jonny is the only absentee for boss Nuno Espirito Santo, with the wing-back sidelined with an ankle injury he suffered against Norwich.

Stat of the match: Coming in to this weekend's fixtures, only the top two sides Liverpool and Manchester City have won more Premier League points than Spurs since José Mourinho took charge.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

How to follow: Follow the match in our dedicated live blog, while highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full time.

Everton vs Man Utd Live on

Everton winger Theo Walcott has recovered from a knee injury and could return to the starting line-up at home to Manchester United on Sunday.

Left-back Lucas Digne, who also missed last weekend's defeat at Arsenal with a calf problem, faces a late fitness test as he has been training on his own this week. Midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin (thigh) remains a long-term absentee.

2:41 Everton have lost more Premier League games to Manchester United than against any other side but former midfielder Leon Osman is hopeful the Toffees can repeat April’s 4-0 win at Goodison Park on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Everton have lost more Premier League games to Manchester United than against any other side but former midfielder Leon Osman is hopeful the Toffees can repeat April’s 4-0 win at Goodison Park on Sunday, live on Sky Sports

Anthony Martial is a doubt for Manchester United's trip to Goodison Park. The in-form France forward picked up a muscle complaint in training on Wednesday and missed the Europa League clash against Club Brugge after failing a fitness test.

Marcus Rashford (back) and Paul Pogba (ankle) remain long-term absentees, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he wants Axel Tuanzebe and Tim Fosu-Mensah to get minutes under their belt before returning to first-team action.

Stat of the match: Manchester United have won just one of their last 13 Premier League games played on the first day of a month (D8 L4), though that victory did come at Everton, on New Year's Day 2018 (2-0).

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 1-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

2:13 Two goals in added time rescued a point for David Moyes' Everton side at Goodison Park. Manchester United had taken the lead after goals from Darren Fletcher, Nemanja Vidic and Dimitar Berbatov Two goals in added time rescued a point for David Moyes' Everton side at Goodison Park. Manchester United had taken the lead after goals from Darren Fletcher, Nemanja Vidic and Dimitar Berbatov

